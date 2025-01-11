Michael Pezzetta and Jayden Struble: three penalties in 8:14 of combined ice time

Michael Pezzetta and Jayden Struble: three penalties in 8:14 of combined ice timeMathis Therrien
Many will say that it wasn’t the Caps’ best game, which is true, but in the end, it was the Habs who managed to dominate and leave nothing for Spencer Carbery’s squad.
In short, Martin St-Louis’s team is playing with a lot of confidence, and it shows.
Pezzetta (3:05 ice time) gave the Caps a power play right at the start of the game, which allowed Jakob Chychrun to score first, and Struble (5:09 ice time) drew two penalties in the game, including one right after Pezzetta’s.
It’s tough for Pezzetta and Struble tonight.
It’s time for Laine and Savard to come back.
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 11, 2025
The Habs managed to beat the Caps with 11 forwards and five defensemen, but that won’t work forever, and reinforcements will be needed.
We saw it yesterday, but Xhekaj looked bad on a few plays, especially on the Caps’ second goal. He misses Savard, and it shows.
In the case of Pezzetta, his career in Montreal is nearing its end, and in Struble’s case, well, at 23, he is still in development, but if he is given so little trust, he may very well end up being surpassed in the hierarchy.
If we don’t want to hinder the success of the Laval Rocket by recalling Alex Barré-Boulet and Gustav Lindstrom, for example, well, we will need to seek help via trade.
In Brief
– Notable and worth following.
Note that a few players from the @DallasStars had a meal at Palma. pic.twitter.com/QjVqZGleck
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 11, 2025
– It’s a very confident opponent that will face the Habs tonight at the Bell Centre.
#Stars (7-0-1) in last eight games. A few days ago in Philly, Matt Dumba says, In the locker-room, You got that feeling you are gonna win.#NHL pic.twitter.com/wxt7z7BImy
— Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) January 11, 2025
– To be followed today.
After the team was blown out last game (ending Demidov’s goal streak), SKA has #Habs Ivan Demidov back on the third line today (following his stint on the top line).
Not that line numbering always matters, but we will see how his ice time fares. https://t.co/OmZPqogdQZ
— Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) January 11, 2025
– To not be forgotten.
The Blue Jays signed a big player, but… https://t.co/cVg43B5JKg
— Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) January 11, 2025
– Very good news.
The Quebecer will start the Australian Open with the confidence of a champion https://t.co/GuJEZAWNXN
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 11, 2025