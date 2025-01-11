Top-4: sixth consecutive victory for the Red Wings

There were only five games in the National Hockey League last night, while 10 teams were in action.

And aside from the Montreal Canadiens’ victory over the Washington Capitals, other highlights caught attention in the other games.

Here they are.After a tough streak in early December, the Red Wings seem to be on a path to glory over the past few weeks.Indeed, since their head coach, Todd McLellan, told them during practice to simply f**king play hockey, the Red Wings have rolled off six wins.Last night, the Wings added this sixth consecutive victory by winning 5-3 against the struggling Chicago Blackhawks.Notably, the winning goal for the Wings was courtesy of the first career NHL goal from 24-year-old defender, Albert Johansson.In short, with this winning streak, the Wings are back in the mix for the playoffs, as they are only one point behind the Canadiens and two points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the 8th playoff spot.You probably all remember Dustin Tokarski with the Montreal Canadiens.He was the backup goalie who stepped in for Carey Price during the 2014 playoffs against the New York Rangers after the Chris Kreider incident.Well, since then, this same Tokarski has been bouncing between the American League and the National League, changing teams fairly often.Now 35 years old, Tokarski finds himself with the Carolina Hurricanes, and last night, while playing his 5th game of the season, he recorded a shutout with 14 saves in a 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.This is his first shutout since March 18, 2022.

This is the third shutout of Tokarski’s career, who is having a great season this year with four wins in five games for the Canes.

Overtime

Good for the former Canadiens player.In a game between two very good teams in the Western conference, it was the Los Angeles Kings that won 2-1 in overtime against the powerful Winnipeg Jets.It was Adrian Kempe who scored the game-winner for the Kings in overtime in Winnipeg.With this victory, the Kings surpass the Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division, and are on a path to a fourth matchup in four years against the Oilers in the first round.The Kings will be looking to win their first series against the Oilers in this stretch.If we now look at the playoff race going on further down in the West, the Utah Hockey Club picked up two important points last night.Indeed, by winning 2-1 against the San Jose Sharks, Utah moved within three points of a playoff spot.They are three points behind the Canucks, as the latter lost last night.Utah can thank Barrett Hayton for the late winning goal.

