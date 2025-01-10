Skip to content
Disputes in the locker room: The Canadiens are lucky

 Michaël Petit
Everyone knows it: it’s nice to live in the Montreal Canadiens’ locker room.

Since the change in management and the new culture introduced, all the players have great chemistry with each other.

Recently, Alexandre Carrier commented on this chemistry.

“The chemistry of those guys. I think the guys are like brothers in the locker room… They’re enthusiastic, they’re happy, they’re excited…” – Alexandre Carrier

Recently, there have been talks of possible disputes in the Canucks’ locker room between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, who have denied these frictions.

Today, according to reports from Boston media, there are said to be tensions in the Boston Bruins’ locker room involving Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

The two teammates have clearly denied this information by stating that they are not playing together to balance the lines, not because they do not get along well. They are best friends, plain and simple.

This is the last thing any club management wants within its organization: disputes that affect the group’s chemistry, and thus, the results on the ice.

In Montreal, the Canadiens are lucky, very lucky even.

From what we see on social media and on the ice, everything seems perfect in the Montreal locker room.

There are so many examples, but on the CH’s Twitter/X page, the club frequently posts moments with players having fun.

Here is one example among many others that was posted earlier today.

Cole Caufield is clearly the team’s clown.

It must be noted that the 23 players do not necessarily all hold hands.

At least, nothing seems to affect the results, as the group plays very well together.

However, it is important to remember that not everything has always been rosy in Montreal.

The first example of disputes with the Tricolore that comes to mind dates back to the 2007-08 season when Mikhail Grabovski and the Kostitsyn brothers did NOT get along AT ALL.

Fortunately, all of that seems to be in the past and the CH management can only be happy with its current group.


Quick Hits

– Cole Caufield is really standing out this season.

– Bad bench, Luke!

Now that’s speed.

– A must-read.

