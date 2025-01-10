Disputes in the locker room: The Canadiens are lucky

Everyone knows it: it’s nice to live in the Montreal Canadiens’ locker room.

Alexandre Carrier today on what he’s noticed since joining the Habs: “The chemistry of the guys. I think the guys are like brothers in this locker room…They’re enthusiastic, they’re happy, they’re excited…” pic.twitter.com/LRd8ojyzlY — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 2, 2025

“The chemistry of those guys. I think the guys are like brothers in the locker room… They’re enthusiastic, they’re happy, they’re excited…” – Alexandre Carrier

Since the change in management and the new culture introduced, all the players have great chemistry with each other.Recently, Alexandre Carrier commented on this chemistry.

Recently, there have been talks of possible disputes in the Canucks’ locker room between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, who have denied these frictions.

Today, according to reports from Boston media, there are said to be tensions in the Boston Bruins’ locker room involving Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

“This guy can go pound sand and go back to the closet where no one knew he was before…” Brad Marchand went OFF on the reporter that reported news of a locker room rift between Marchy and Pasta pic.twitter.com/lvT94sEwFM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 10, 2025

David Pastrnak: “I’ve never in my life said I don’t want to play with this guy to the coaching staff or management and I never would. I love playing with Marchy. I’ve been playing with him for so long.” #Bruins pic.twitter.com/kwF8nJnD8Y — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 10, 2025

The two teammates have clearly denied this information by stating that they are not playing together to balance the lines, not because they do not get along well. They are best friends, plain and simple.

This is the last thing any club management wants within its organization: disputes that affect the group’s chemistry, and thus, the results on the ice.

In Montreal, the Canadiens are lucky, very lucky even.From what we see on social media and on the ice, everything seems perfect in the Montreal locker room.

There are so many examples, but on the CH’s Twitter/X page, the club frequently posts moments with players having fun.

Here is one example among many others that was posted earlier today.

Cole Caufield is clearly the team’s clown.

Cole Caufield & Nick Suzuki when they hear other NHL teams’ stars don’t always get along pic.twitter.com/PClXbyJQda — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 10, 2025

Quick Hits

It must be noted that the 23 players do not necessarily all hold hands.At least, nothing seems to affect the results, as the group plays very well together.However, it is important to remember that not everything has always been rosy in Montreal.The first example of disputes with the Tricolore that comes to mind dates back to the 2007-08 season when Mikhail Grabovski and the Kostitsyn brothers did NOT get along AT ALL.Fortunately, all of that seems to be in the past and the CH management can only be happy with its current group.

– Cole Caufield is really standing out this season.

Cole Caufield leads the NHL in wrist shot goals this season pic.twitter.com/KLfttj3yEu — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 10, 2025

– Bad bench, Luke!

Luke est allé faire une visite chez nos adversaires Luke paid a visit to our opponents pic.twitter.com/Ki98dsMX94 — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 11, 2025

– Now that’s speed.

In 2023, Ethen Frank set a record in the AHL’s Fastest Skater event with a time of 12.915 seconds. No NHL skater has ever clocked a sub-13 second full lap before. Ethen will make his NHL debut tonight with the @Capitals. ( : @TheAHL) pic.twitter.com/7o9eaHqJ9e — NHL (@NHL) January 10, 2025

– A must-read.