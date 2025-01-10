The role of Mailloux is changing in Laval, and it’s natural to have questions.Marc-Olivier Cook
However, his role is changing now, which raises questions…
Mailloux no longer plays as much on the power play because, in Laval, they want him to become a more complete player. They want him to improve in aspects of the game and to be more robust when he doesn’t have control of the puck.
But Anthony Marcotte pointed this out this morning on the radio, and it’s logical to talk about it, but we shouldn’t misrepresent the young man either.
It’s worth repeating: Mailloux was selected because of his offensive potential. And now, they are taking away his playing time on the power play so he can progress in other areas of his game?
Hmm…
This is good for the league’s visibility for the event, though… Because Mailloux – on his own – can draw more fans compared to a guy like Owen Beck or Adam Engström.
He’s in a rough patch right now (four points in 20 games with a -10 differential) and that needs to change:
However, he also needs to be placed in a good situation and I find it hard to believe that taking away his offensive responsibilities will lead to that. Especially when we see him struggling like this…
But hey. We’ll see if the strategy pays off!
In brief
