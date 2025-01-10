The role of Mailloux is changing in Laval, and it’s natural to have questions.

When Logan Mailloux was selected by the Canadiens at the draft in 2021, he was primarily talked about as a defenseman with great offensive qualities.We saw those qualities last year, as he finished his first professional season with a total of 47 points (14 goals) in 72 games with the Rocket in the American League.

However, his role is changing now, which raises questions…

Mailloux no longer plays as much on the power play because, in Laval, they want him to become a more complete player. They want him to improve in aspects of the game and to be more robust when he doesn’t have control of the puck.

But Anthony Marcotte pointed this out this morning on the radio, and it’s logical to talk about it, but we shouldn’t misrepresent the young man either.

It’s worth repeating: Mailloux was selected because of his offensive potential. And now, they are taking away his playing time on the power play so he can progress in other areas of his game?

Hmm…

Logan Mailloux has been selected to participate in the AHL All-Star Game, but there are doubts about him as the defenseman is not having a strong season.

This is good for the league’s visibility for the event, though… Because Mailloux – on his own – can draw more fans compared to a guy like Owen Beck or Adam Engström.

On the other hand, maybe it will do him good to go there and decompress a little. Mailloux is capable of being a good player in the American League because we saw him do it last year.

He’s in a rough patch right now (four points in 20 games with a -10 differential) and that needs to change:

The talent is there and the potential as well.

However, he also needs to be placed in a good situation and I find it hard to believe that taking away his offensive responsibilities will lead to that. Especially when we see him struggling like this…

But hey. We’ll see if the strategy pays off!

