He jokingly said that he would have chosen Lane Hutson with the 1st pick in 2022.

It was known that Lane Hutson had the potential to become a good player in the National Hockey League.

But it was not necessarily known that he would have such a significant impact on the Canadiens’ roster at the beginning of his NHL career.

Because let’s be honest: Hutson has become indispensable in Martin St-Louis’s lineup, especially because of his offensive talent.

It’s crazy to think that the defender fell to the 62nd spot (!) in the 2022 draft due to his small size.

Teams were afraid of his build, and the Canadiens were lucky enough to select him with a late second-round pick.

In 2022, it was Juraj Slafkovsky who was picked first overall in the draft… But Slaf, seeing the talent of his teammate, joked that he would have chosen Hutson as the first overall pick:

I like to joke about it, but I would have picked him first overall. And sometimes, I would have redrafted myself at 62! – Juraj Slafkovsky

The playoffs for the Canadiens? Juraj Slafkovsky believes so! https://t.co/KPGjEMN8zK — LNH (@LNH_FR) January 10, 2025

Lane Hutson’s talent is undeniable.

And now, it’s his own teammates who are impressed by what he is capable of doing on the ice. Not bad!

We’ve been talking about the defender since the beginning of the season, and there’s one aspect that really stands out in his game.

Hutson is good night after night… Because he gives it his all night after night.

He doesn’t take nights off; he is often one of the first players on the ice at practice because he wants to be better, and that’s why I think he is having so much success.

Lane Hutson content: he loves playing hockey, the kid. Once again first on the ice this morning ahead of practice (11 am), and those things are noticeable in the locker room. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/WQpCWhvEEI — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) January 9, 2025

When effort and will are present, it helps a player improve:If Lane Hutson keeps up the same pace, it will be difficult not to talk about him as a strong candidate for the Calder Trophy.

But even if he doesn’t win the trophy awarded to the Rookie of the Year in the NHL, that won’t take away from his talent. And that’s the beauty of it because the Canadiens will be able to benefit from him for many years.

In a nutshell

– At least!

– The boys are ready.

on the way to our 41st of the season suited for game 41#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1FZSzPn6SN — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 10, 2025

– A goal for Ovi tonight?

“He’s a legend… who is still playing!” Alex Ovechkin is literally the player who inspired me to sign up for hockey. My trip to Washington allowed me to learn/confirm certain elements behind the success of the legendary no. 8… including something… — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 10, 2025

– Great team!