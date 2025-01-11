4 Nations: since being overlooked by the United States, Cole Caufield is on fire

A little over a month ago, we learned that three players from the Canadiens would participate in the Four Nations Showdown. Samuel Montembeault will represent Canada, while Patrik Laine and Joel Armia will do the same for Finland.However, there are still some club players who have been overlooked. Among them, Cole Caufield was bypassed by the United States, despite a strong start to the season.They preferred to choose supportive players (after all, you need players to play while short-handed), but it was unfortunate for Caufield.

What we notice, however, is that since being overlooked by his country, Caufield has really been on fire. In fact, the forward has played 16 games since learning he was ignored by the U.S. team… and in those 16 games, he has scored 17 points.

Which roster snub surprised you the most? #4Nations pic.twitter.com/xJG7nI4jXJ — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 11, 2025

5-on-5 goal leaders: 1. Cole Caufield – 16

T2. Leon Draisaitl – 15

T2. Rickard Rakell – 15

T4. Brandon Hagel – 14

T4. Jack Roslovic – 14

T4. Matthew Knies – 14 — Chris Meaney (@chrismeaney) January 11, 2025

For this reason, NHL Network has listed him among the biggest snubs from the U.S. team.What is clear, however, is that #13 is playing somesolid hockey lately. He has scored a goal in each of his last five games, which has helped the team as Patrik Laine missed the last four games.This means that at the moment, Caufield is alone at the top of the Bettman circuit for goals scored at 5-on-5 this season, ahead of one Leon Draisaitl (and Rickard Rakell, who is having a fantastic season in Pittsburgh).It should also be noted that Caufield is tied for first in the NHL for goals scored on the road, tied with Draisaitl. He scores goals both on the road and with the man advantage: hard to ask for more from a scorer.Last week, my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook wondered if the United States was starting to regret overlooking Caufield for the tournament. A week later, Caufield, who is on track to finish the season with 46 goals , added four points (including two goals) in two games, and importantly, he has logged at least 20 minutes on the ice in each of his last three games.

One can think that the U.S. is regretting it more and more… but more importantly, it is motivating Caufield right now. And if it helps him continue to play the great hockey he has been playing for the past month, the Canadiens certainly won’t complain (at all).

In Brief

– Juraj Slafkovský enjoyed his game yesterday.

“I made a couple of plays. Those guys (Nick & Cole) don’t wanna score when I pass them. No, it was better. I was skating a little better. I can still be more physical, skate even more, be better with the puck…but it’s one of (my) better games. – Juraj Slafkovsky yesterday pic.twitter.com/HKVaCtCobe — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 11, 2025

– The pairing of Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson is also playing some very solid hockey.

#gohabsgo Matheson & Hutson on the ice for an incredible 3.84 goals for per 60mins at 5v5. That’s 3rd best in the NHL behind Severson + Christiansen #CBJ & Carlson + Chychrun #ALLCAPS *min 200 TOI (data per NST) https://t.co/OvU2wOgLtl — Jason Paul (@WaveIntel) January 11, 2025

– The waiver wire of the day.

Ty Smith (CAR) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 11, 2025

– This would give Kent Hughes a lot of room to maneuver, as my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois discussed in November.