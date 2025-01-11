4 Nations: since being overlooked by the United States, Cole Caufield is on fire

4 Nations: since being overlooked by the United States, Cole Caufield is on fireFélix Forget
What we notice, however, is that since being overlooked by his country, Caufield has really been on fire. In fact, the forward has played 16 games since learning he was ignored by the U.S. team… and in those 16 games, he has scored 17 points.
Which roster snub surprised you the most? #4Nations pic.twitter.com/xJG7nI4jXJ
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 11, 2025
5-on-5 goal leaders:
1. Cole Caufield – 16
T2. Leon Draisaitl – 15
T2. Rickard Rakell – 15
T4. Brandon Hagel – 14
T4. Jack Roslovic – 14
T4. Matthew Knies – 14
— Chris Meaney (@chrismeaney) January 11, 2025
One can think that the U.S. is regretting it more and more… but more importantly, it is motivating Caufield right now. And if it helps him continue to play the great hockey he has been playing for the past month, the Canadiens certainly won’t complain (at all).
In Brief
– Juraj Slafkovský enjoyed his game yesterday.
“I made a couple of plays. Those guys (Nick & Cole) don’t wanna score when I pass them. No, it was better. I was skating a little better. I can still be more physical, skate even more, be better with the puck…but it’s one of (my) better games.
– Juraj Slafkovsky yesterday pic.twitter.com/HKVaCtCobe
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 11, 2025
– The pairing of Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson is also playing some very solid hockey.
#gohabsgo Matheson & Hutson on the ice for an incredible 3.84 goals for per 60mins at 5v5.
That’s 3rd best in the NHL behind Severson + Christiansen #CBJ & Carlson + Chychrun #ALLCAPS
*min 200 TOI (data per NST) https://t.co/OvU2wOgLtl
— Jason Paul (@WaveIntel) January 11, 2025
– The waiver wire of the day.
Ty Smith (CAR) on waivers
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 11, 2025
– This would give Kent Hughes a lot of room to maneuver, as my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois discussed in November.
