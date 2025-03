Niko Mikkola: $5,000 fine for his actions against the Canadiens

Credit: Yesterday’s game had people talking about the Canadiens. Why. Because Niko Mikkola, at the end of the game, made an unnecessary shot at the end of the game. He clearly had frustration in his body and he wanted to hurt people. Here’s what happened. We see that David Savard was almost hit by the puck. […]

Niko Mikkola fired up a puck towards the Habs end in the final seconds, and the Canadiens DID NOT like it pic.twitter.com/IKD6hmz1VY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 30, 2025

Florida’s Niko Mikkola has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct during last night’s game against Montreal. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 31, 2025

My sister will be running the Vancouver Marathon May 4th, raising money for Brain Cancer Research, in honor of our mom, Della. If you would like to donate, or for more information please check out the link. Thank you all! https://t.co/KGC3TbuUGP — Brendan Gallagher (@BGALLY17) March 31, 2025

Chatted with St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong in my latest for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ https://t.co/nRrhPWRY4A — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 31, 2025

Pittsburgh would have liked to be on the good side of the record book. https://t.co/RSuhVrIZ0d — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 31, 2025

Yesterday’s game had people talking about the Canadiens.Why. Because Niko Mikkola, at the end of the game, made an unnecessary shot at the end of the game. He clearly had frustration in his body and he wanted to hurt people.Here’s what happened. We see that David Savard was almost hit by the puck.And now the league has decided to act. The player was fined $5,000, which is obviously the maximum allowed by the collective agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct towards the Panthers player.This has just been announced.We can see that the NHL did not appreciate what happened and it’s the same for the Canadiens players, who let him know what they thought after the game.The league’s response is a first step.The second will take place tomorrow night. Because yes, as the two teams will face each other at the Bell Centre tomorrow, we should expect it to be intense and for the code to be applied. Let’s hope for many confrontations between two division rivals for that…Arber Xhekaj is the perfect man to apply the code , we agree.– Brendan Gallagher’s sister is raising funds in honor of their mother.– To read.– Oh dear.