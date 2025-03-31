Skip to content
Niko Mikkola: $5,000 fine for his actions against the Canadiens
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Yesterday's game had people talking about the Canadiens. Why. Because Niko Mikkola, at the end of the game, made an unnecessary shot at the end of the game. He clearly had frustration in his body and he wanted to hurt people. Here's what happened. We see that David Savard was almost hit by the puck. […]
Yesterday’s game had people talking about the Canadiens.

Why. Because Niko Mikkola, at the end of the game, made an unnecessary shot at the end of the game. He clearly had frustration in his body and he wanted to hurt people.

Here’s what happened. We see that David Savard was almost hit by the puck.

And now the league has decided to act. The player was fined $5,000, which is obviously the maximum allowed by the collective agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct towards the Panthers player.

This has just been announced.

We can see that the NHL did not appreciate what happened and it’s the same for the Canadiens players, who let him know what they thought after the game.

The league’s response is a first step.

The second will take place tomorrow night. Because yes, as the two teams will face each other at the Bell Centre tomorrow, we should expect it to be intense and for the code to be applied. Let’s hope for many confrontations between two division rivals for that…

Arber Xhekaj is the perfect man to apply the code, we agree.


Overtime

