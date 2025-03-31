Niko Mikkola: $5,000 fine for his actions against the Canadiens

Credit: Yesterday’s game had people talking about the Canadiens. Why. Because Niko Mikkola, at the end of the game, made an unnecessary shot at the end of the game. He clearly had frustration in his body and he wanted to hurt people. Here’s what happened. We see that David Savard was almost hit by the puck. […]

Niko Mikkola fired up a puck towards the Habs end in the final seconds, and the Canadiens DID NOT like it pic.twitter.com/IKD6hmz1VY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 30, 2025

Florida’s Niko Mikkola has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct during last night’s game against Montreal. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 31, 2025

Overtime

