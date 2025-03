In the background, Joshua Roy was surpassed by Michael Pezzetta

Are we playing Xhekaj or not tomorrow night at the Centre Bell? — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 31, 2025

We’ll be following Oliver Kapanen again today as his team Timra faces elimination at 1 pm ET against Frolunda in game 6. Kapanen is doing so well in the series as the center of the first trio that it makes you wonder if he won’t be in Montreal soon… — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 31, 2025

Overtime

The starters have already finished their session. Owen Graham-Roache too, since he played with the U18. Note that there will be two more closed practices this week: Thursday and Friday. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 31, 2025

I am also hearing from sources that Ryan Leonard will sign with Washington today. They play in Boston tomorrow night. https://t.co/il8s4m4UgB — BC Hockey Blog (@BCHockeyBlogger) March 31, 2025

If Bruce Bochy (Rangers) does the same, it would be two big holes. https://t.co/qgcUSUe4yw — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 31, 2025

Canadiens weekly notebook: Lane Hutson’s defensive game, Nick Suzuki’s main Olympic competition, mining for the source of the latest Martyism and more https://t.co/QK5SiFtcF5 — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 31, 2025

Customs duties threaten the manufacture of NHL jerseys in Canada https://t.co/OuoaYzjGJa — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) March 31, 2025

Ivan Demidov remains on the 1st line with Evgeny Kuznetsov today. SKA takes on Dynamo Moscow at 12:30pm ET. They’re down 2-0 in the series. pic.twitter.com/6y5DV8RhIP — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 31, 2025

Yesterday, Joshua Roy did not play. Michael Pezzetta took the place of Arber Xhekaj.This has been talked about a lot because Roy had already skipped his turn during Friday night’s game and because the fact of taking out Xhekaj and rolling with six defensemen was a more notable change.But yesterday, Pezzetta surpassed Roy for Martin St-Louis. And if it’s due to an injury, the habs are hiding it from us.Will it be just for one game? I don’t know. Was it simply because the coach wanted his depth forward to get some playing time? Maybe.However, this year, there have been few moments where Pezzetta played in place of someone. Often, the Ontarian played because the Canadiens had no other choice.Obviously, Roy must understand the message. After all, nobody was comfortable seeing Pezz play (even if his playing time was minimal), but he still played when there was another option at forward. This means something.Roy is lucky to have less attention on him since the topic of the day is Xhekaj. My colleague Maxime Truman wrote an excellent summary of the Sheriff’s situation this morning … even if I think it’s too late in the season to try him at forward. #NePasLeMélangerRight now, we feel the inaction of Kent Hughes at the trade deadline more than ever, since the Canadiens are missing a forward to do things right.But if the prices weren’t good, it was possibly just as good not to make a move. The habs are not aiming for the Cup in 2025, after all.With Roy clearly not being the solution (and not helping the Rocket right now), we have to wonder if help won’t come from outside for the Canadiens in the future.We’re all expecting Oliver Kapanen to head to Laval once his season is over (maybe it’ll be today) in Europe, but Anthony Marcotte tweeted – and said on the radio this morning – that he wouldn’t be completely surprised to see Kapanen in Montreal.This isn’t crazy. It wasn’t the plan at the trade deadline… but plans can change.Let’s remember that Kapanen started the season in the NHL, but he wasn’t keeping up. Could his great season in Sweden change things? We’ll see.– News from CF Montreal.– Ryan Leonard in uniform tomorrow night for the Capitals? Gabriel Perreault signed with the Rangers?– To follow.– To read.– Oh yeah?– Ivan Demidov on the first line.