In the background, Joshua Roy was surpassed by Michael Pezzetta

Are we playing Xhekaj or not tomorrow night at the Centre Bell? — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 31, 2025

We’ll be following Oliver Kapanen again today as his team Timra faces elimination at 1 pm ET against Frolunda in game 6. Kapanen is doing so well in the series as the center of the first trio that it makes you wonder if he won’t be in Montreal soon… — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 31, 2025

Overtime

The starters have already finished their session. Owen Graham-Roache too, since he played with the U18. Note that there will be two more closed practices this week: Thursday and Friday. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 31, 2025

I am also hearing from sources that Ryan Leonard will sign with Washington today. They play in Boston tomorrow night. https://t.co/il8s4m4UgB — BC Hockey Blog (@BCHockeyBlogger) March 31, 2025

If Bruce Bochy (Rangers) does the same, it would be two big holes. https://t.co/qgcUSUe4yw — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 31, 2025

Canadiens weekly notebook: Lane Hutson’s defensive game, Nick Suzuki’s main Olympic competition, mining for the source of the latest Martyism and more https://t.co/QK5SiFtcF5 — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 31, 2025

Customs duties threaten the manufacture of NHL jerseys in Canada https://t.co/OuoaYzjGJa — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) March 31, 2025

Ivan Demidov remains on the 1st line with Evgeny Kuznetsov today. SKA takes on Dynamo Moscow at 12:30pm ET. They’re down 2-0 in the series. pic.twitter.com/6y5DV8RhIP — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 31, 2025