Zach Hyman and his family are buying Michael Andlauer's junior club.
In media, we have a responsibility to tell stories, but too often they’re just not honest. The narrative around Zach Hyman’s first 50-goal season for example, erases the real reason it was possible. It wasn’t just hard work. Follow me on tiktok and instagram, for more. pic.twitter.com/LrAxmRiB03
— Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) March 26, 2024
The sale of the Brantford Bulldogs to Zach Hyman/family is pending OHL Board approval. Expect an official announcement on Monday. https://t.co/wcMd5RxsAv
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 10, 2025
Andlauer has long been affiliated with the Bulldogs hockey. Whether it’s the Canadiens’ farm team in the AHL, the OHL version from 2015 to 2023, or the recent years in Brantford (where the team seems destined to stay), Andlauer was present.
We may wonder, however, if Hamilton will let the OHL go to better bring back the AHL. Andlauer said that the Belleville Senators were in Belleville to stay, but… who knows.
Rumours were going around a few days ago, but it’s looking more true now that Michael Andlaueur has sold the OHL Brantford Bulldogs.
The city of Brantford has approved the construction of a new sports facility, so it’s likely that the team is staying put.
That leaves open the… https://t.co/JzNLNB6Zcr
— Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) January 10, 2025
In Brief
