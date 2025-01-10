Zach Hyman and his family are buying Michael Andlauer’s junior club.

In media, we have a responsibility to tell stories, but too often they’re just not honest. The narrative around Zach Hyman’s first 50-goal season for example, erases the real reason it was possible. It wasn’t just hard work. Follow me on tiktok and instagram, for more. pic.twitter.com/LrAxmRiB03 — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) March 26, 2024

The sale of the Brantford Bulldogs to Zach Hyman/family is pending OHL Board approval. Expect an official announcement on Monday. https://t.co/wcMd5RxsAv — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 10, 2025

A year ago, Andrew Berkshire made headlines.How? By stating that if Zach Hyman managed to reach the NHL and score 50 goals in a season, it is partly due to the fact that his wealthy parents bought a league to ensure he got playing time when he was younger.In short, for no apparent reason, he chose to criticize Hyman at an important point in his playing career.This is the first thing I thought of when I saw that Hyman, who is not having the best season (only 13 goals at the moment), had made a purchase with his parents.What did he buy?According to CHCH News , the forward and his family (we must assume we are talking about his parents here) bought the Brantford Bulldogs, a team that plays in the Ontario junior league.The Hymans are buying the team from Michael Andlauer, the former minority owner of the Canadiens who now owns the Senators.This means that the Bulldogs will go from an owner who is linked to the Senators to an owner who is linked to the Oilers. Am I the only one who sees the beginning of a conflict of interest?

Andlauer has long been affiliated with the Bulldogs hockey. Whether it’s the Canadiens’ farm team in the AHL, the OHL version from 2015 to 2023, or the recent years in Brantford (where the team seems destined to stay), Andlauer was present.

Now, he is stepping aside.

We may wonder, however, if Hamilton will let the OHL go to better bring back the AHL. Andlauer said that the Belleville Senators were in Belleville to stay, but… who knows.

Rumours were going around a few days ago, but it’s looking more true now that Michael Andlaueur has sold the OHL Brantford Bulldogs.

The city of Brantford has approved the construction of a new sports facility, so it’s likely that the team is staying put.

That leaves open the… https://t.co/JzNLNB6Zcr — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) January 10, 2025

