Canadian: better points percentage than the Bruins in the standings
Since then, things have changed. The Canadiens are just a few points away from the second wild card spot, which grants access to the playoffs. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that they are not far off.
The proof? Right now, the Bruins hold the top spot for wild card teams… and the Canadiens have a better points percentage than the Boston team, which has just lost six in a row.
Of course, this doesn’t mean that the Canadiens will win the games they have in hand on their rivals since the schedule is not easy for them at the moment. But still: Martin St-Louis’s men are not in a bad position – especially compared to expectations.
Tonight, only the Red Wings (Blackhawks) and the Canadiens (Capitals) will be in action among the teams in the Eastern race. A loss for the Canadiens (in regulation) and a win for the Wings would allow Michigan’s representatives to surpass the Canadiens in the standings.
Note that even if the Canadiens win in Washington tonight, they will not be able to surpass the Penguins or the Blue Jackets (who haven’t stopped winning since Patrik Laine decided to call them losers) right away.
