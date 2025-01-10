Canadian: better points percentage than the Bruins in the standings

The Canadiens are currently #InTheMix and earlier this week, after their victory on Monday, they were even virtually in the playoffs.

Since then, things have changed. The Canadiens are just a few points away from the second wild card spot, which grants access to the playoffs. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that they are not far off.

The proof? Right now, the Bruins hold the top spot for wild card teams… and the Canadiens have a better points percentage than the Boston team, which has just lost six in a row.

Pretty interesting, huh?The Lightning has managed to climb into the top 3 of its division (with Toronto and Miami), leaving Boston in the wild card spots. With 44 games played, no one in the East has played more games than the Bruins (.511) at the moment.The Canadiens (.513) have four fewer points than the Bruins in four fewer games. No one has played fewer games than the Canadiens in the East this year, which gives them some leeway.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that the Canadiens will win the games they have in hand on their rivals since the schedule is not easy for them at the moment. But still: Martin St-Louis’s men are not in a bad position – especially compared to expectations.

Tonight, only the Red Wings (Blackhawks) and the Canadiens (Capitals) will be in action among the teams in the Eastern race. A loss for the Canadiens (in regulation) and a win for the Wings would allow Michigan’s representatives to surpass the Canadiens in the standings.

On the other hand, if the Canadiens win, they will pass the Senators.

Note that even if the Canadiens win in Washington tonight, they will not be able to surpass the Penguins or the Blue Jackets (who haven’t stopped winning since Patrik Laine decided to call them losers) right away.

In brief

Another winning streak could possibly help them settle into the playoff picture. Will the guys manage it?

– Ouch.

“A contract extension before the season is unlikely.” https://t.co/u6fBJOjyMA — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 10, 2025

– The bottom-6 of the Canadiens and identity. [TSN 690]

– Well done.