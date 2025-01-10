Top 5: Sidney Crosby, the ninth highest scorer of all time

That’s a wrap on a 10-game Thursday that featured four teams scoring six goals, two teams skating to shutout victories and Sidney Crosby climbing the NHL’s all-time points list.#NHLStats: https://t.co/BO04GUQWTY pic.twitter.com/qIjWnvI0E7 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 10, 2025

Last night, the Canadiens did not play, even though it was Thursday.However, 20 teams were in action.Here are the results and highlights:To become the ninth all-time points leader in NHL history, Sidney Crosby needed just two points.And he collected those two points in the first period. The Penguins captain surpassed Joe Sakic with 1,642 points. Not bad!He still has a long way to go before catching up to a certain Mario Lemieux.

By the end of No. 87’s career, where will he rank on this list?

Complete the sentence: Sidney Crosby will finish his career at _th place among the best scorers in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/Wouclmq7KJ — RDS (@RDSca) January 10, 2025

As for the game against the Oilers, Pittsburgh started the match strong by scoring four goals in the first period.

And in the second period, Sid even scored the team’s fifth goal, bringing his total points to 1,643.

Have yourself a night, Sidney Crosby! pic.twitter.com/DbHhmR69xi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 10, 2025

30 for Leon Leon Draisaitl is the first player in the NHL to reach 30 goals this season! : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/6MvZyIpRTo — NHL (@NHL) January 10, 2025

Leon Draisaitl nets his second of the game. pic.twitter.com/2Xw6aK3FhA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 10, 2025

2. 10 points in 10 games for Jonathan Drouin

In the 5-3 loss, Leon Draisaitl became the first player of the 2024-2025 season to score 30 goals.He ended the game with two goals, his 30th and 31st of the season.Since joining Colorado, Jonathan Drouin has revived his career.His 56 points last year earned him another contract in the NHL, and this year, even though he does not play much, he is making an impact. In the games he was in uniform, he collected points.

In 10 games this season, the Québécois has 10 points. Yesterday, in a 6-1 victory for the Avalanche in Minnesota, he registered two assists.

Colorado goal! Scored by Mikko Rantanen with 07:00 remaining in the 2nd period. Assisted by Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin. Minnesota: 1

Colorado: 3#COLvsMIN #mnwild #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/2AnfDRHR4z — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) January 10, 2025

You’re not gonna believe this, Dylan Ferguson – the goalie the #mnwild signed two days ago just in case Fleury or Gustavsson got hurt or sick – got hurt last night. So with Jesper Wallstedt hurt and Samuel Hlavaj making too much money, the Wild’s in a pickle w Fleury sick https://t.co/KaSwTfbNjL — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 9, 2025

It was a night to forget for the Wild at home.First, the team only had one professional goalie in uniform.And the only healthy goalie, Filip Gustavsson, allowed six goals on 27 shots.

One cannot say he was helped by his teammates…