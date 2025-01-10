Top 5: Sidney Crosby, the ninth highest scorer of all time

Top 5: Sidney Crosby, the ninth highest scorer of all timeRaphael Simard
That’s a wrap on a 10-game Thursday that featured four teams scoring six goals, two teams skating to shutout victories and Sidney Crosby climbing the NHL’s all-time points list.#NHLStats: https://t.co/BO04GUQWTY pic.twitter.com/qIjWnvI0E7
Point No. 1,642 for Sid! pic.twitter.com/d9nyXb9GgY
By the end of No. 87’s career, where will he rank on this list?
Complete the sentence: Sidney Crosby will finish his career at _th place among the best scorers in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/Wouclmq7KJ
And in the second period, Sid even scored the team’s fifth goal, bringing his total points to 1,643.
Have yourself a night, Sidney Crosby! pic.twitter.com/DbHhmR69xi
30 for Leon
Leon Draisaitl is the first player in the NHL to reach 30 goals this season!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/6MvZyIpRTo
Leon Draisaitl nets his second of the game. pic.twitter.com/2Xw6aK3FhA
In 10 games this season, the Québécois has 10 points. Yesterday, in a 6-1 victory for the Avalanche in Minnesota, he registered two assists.
Colorado goal!
Scored by Mikko Rantanen with 07:00 remaining in the 2nd period.
Assisted by Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin.
Minnesota: 1
Colorado: 3#COLvsMIN #mnwild #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/2AnfDRHR4z
You’re not gonna believe this, Dylan Ferguson – the goalie the #mnwild signed two days ago just in case Fleury or Gustavsson got hurt or sick – got hurt last night. So with Jesper Wallstedt hurt and Samuel Hlavaj making too much money, the Wild’s in a pickle w Fleury sick https://t.co/KaSwTfbNjL
One cannot say he was helped by his teammates…
That’s a belated holiday gift right there
Declan Chisholm fans on a puck and Ross Colton can’t believe his luck pic.twitter.com/FFaB6lTXtk
3. A first NHL goal for Denton Mateychuk
When thinking of future great NHL defensemen, Denton Mateychuk’s name rarely comes to mind.
But he should certainly not be forgotten, as he has a bright future ahead. Yesterday, he scored his first goal in his eighth NHL game.
DENTON MATEYCHUK SCORES HIS FIRST NHL GOAL pic.twitter.com/faekMZsR21
Just moments earlier, another defenseman from the Jackets made his presence felt.
Zach Werenski scored a goal, extending his point streak to 16 home games.
Zach Werenski does it again
That’s now 16 home games in a row with a point! #NHLStats: https://t.co/J9STRFRF4z pic.twitter.com/0fla6cRYUP
The Jackets ultimately crushed the Kraken with a score of 6-2, and like the Penguins, they moved three points ahead of the Canadiens.
Columbus (tied with Pittsburgh) holds the last playoff spot.
4. Already 20 shutouts in Ilya Sorokin’s career
In the late evening game, the Islanders faced the Golden Knights.
New York won the game 4-0. Ilya Sorokin put in a 30-save performance, achieving the 20th shutout of his career.
He became the second-fastest goalie to reach this milestone (222 games).
30 saves for No. 30!
Ilya Sorokin becomes the second-fastest goalie to reach 20 career @pepsi shutouts (222GP)! pic.twitter.com/E92oOwavry
There was nothing the locals could do: the Russian goalie was unbeatable.
Unlike Gustavsson (Wild), Sorokin had support from his teammates.
Anders Lee first opened the scoring in his 800th NHL game.
Lee nets one during his 800th #NHL game! #LGI | @Ford pic.twitter.com/HdznHFhHif
And in the second period, Bo Horvat tripled the lead for his team.
The Islanders are in full control at @TVASports pic.twitter.com/X1NV2Ahexc
5. A minus-3 for Matvei Michkov
It is important to mention that I am not the biggest fan of the plus-minus statistic (+/-).
It does not necessarily determine a player’s impact, especially if they play for a team that is too strong or too weak. But in Matvei Michkov’s case, we have to talk about it, as things are not going well in this regard.
Yesterday, he finished the game (a 4-1 loss) against the Stars with a minus-3.
And in his last 12 games, he has a minus-17. That’s cold…
Even though he had an extraordinary season, the Russian has slowed down lately, as he now has 29 points in 40 games.
He has no points in his last five games and only two in his last 13 outings.
If at the beginning of the season he was a favorite for the Calder Trophy, he has recently slipped.
Lane Hutson and Macklin Celebrini are ahead of him right now. It’s up to him to bounce back.
Overtime
– 600th point for Point.
POINT NUMBER 600 FOR POINT pic.twitter.com/KncaSSUpGv
– Jordan Staal takes care of the Leafs.
CAPTAIN CAROLINA
Jordan Staal, with a big game on Thursday night, collects his fourth career hat trick!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/JgArHfadHz
– Not ideal in a playoff race.
Sens are 1-5-1 in their last 7.
– The Rangers escape with a victory in overtime.
SAM CARRICK IS THE OT HERO!!
The @NYRangers take this one in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/4fMVdU1P9Y
– Six players with three points yesterday.
– Five games on the slate.