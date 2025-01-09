Michael Andlauer more influential than Geoff Molson, according to THN

He is notably preceded by Michael Andlauer, former holder of minority shares in the Canadiens.https://t.co/cUpBxXWfY0 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 9, 2025

Since their hiring, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton have the complete trust of their boss, Geoff Molson.The owner is not too involved in hockey decisions, but he remains a fairly influential person in the hockey world.But to what extent? The Hockey News has revealed its list of the 100 most influential people in hockey and the owner of the Canadiens comes in at 64th place, behind many others of his title, including Michael Andlauer (Senators).

Let’s remember that the new boss in Ottawa, who has confirmed that the Belleville Senators will remain in Belleville, once owned shares of the Canadiens.

I find it quite special that he is more influential… He just bought an NHL franchise and it’s not like he has accomplished much since his purchase.

It is also worth noting that Molson is not evenof the most influential owners in the league. According to THN, 13 owners have more influence than him. Besides Andlauer, Jeremy Jacobs (Bruins), Murray Edwards (Flames), Craig Leipold (Wild), Ted Leonsis (Capitals), Edward Rogers (Maple Leafs), David Blitzer (Devils), Jeff Vinik (Lightning), Chris Ilitch (Red Wings), Henry Samueli (Ducks), Mark Chipman (Jets), James Dolan (Rangers), and Vincent Viola (Panthers) have more influence in their sport than Molson.

That’s a lot of people!

Note that five general managers have more influence than Molson and no other player/member/representative of the Canadiens appears on the list. However, Marie-Philip Poulin is ranked 98th, one rank ahead of Connor Bedard and two ranks ahead of Piper Henderson, an associate attorney with the players’ association.

In Brief

Unsurprisingly, Gary Bettman ranks first on the list, followed by Marty Walsh and his assistant Bill Daly. To view the complete list, I invite you to check out the article on THN.

– It’s true.

– Atlanta back?

– Things are going badly in Boston.

It’s sliding again for the Boston Bruins who are suffering a 6th straight loss tonight in Tampa. The Canadiens are only 4 points behind, but with 3 games in hand. The battle in the East is going to be completely crazy because clubs we didn’t expect are part of it. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 10, 2025

– Exciting playoffs are to be expected.

Sports Fans I It’s prediction time for the NFL playoff games with Bruno Heppell and @MeekerGuerrier.https://t.co/FOKhZoGTII — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) January 10, 2025

– Fires are ruining the homes of many people.