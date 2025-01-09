Michael Andlauer more influential than Geoff Molson, according to THN

Michael Andlauer more influential than Geoff Molson, according to THNRaphael Simard
He is notably preceded by Michael Andlauer, former holder of minority shares in the Canadiens.https://t.co/cUpBxXWfY0
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 9, 2025
Let’s remember that the new boss in Ottawa, who has confirmed that the Belleville Senators will remain in Belleville, once owned shares of the Canadiens.
I find it quite special that he is more influential… He just bought an NHL franchise and it’s not like he has accomplished much since his purchase.
That’s a lot of people!
Note that five general managers have more influence than Molson and no other player/member/representative of the Canadiens appears on the list. However, Marie-Philip Poulin is ranked 98th, one rank ahead of Connor Bedard and two ranks ahead of Piper Henderson, an associate attorney with the players’ association.
In Brief
– It’s true.
Read the column by @FoyMarc https://t.co/vD1mlwgZxn
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 10, 2025
– Atlanta back?
#HockeyX pic.twitter.com/MEdGnyxvNF
— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) January 10, 2025
– Things are going badly in Boston.
It’s sliding again for the Boston Bruins who are suffering a 6th straight loss tonight in Tampa. The Canadiens are only 4 points behind, but with 3 games in hand.
The battle in the East is going to be completely crazy because clubs we didn’t expect are part of it.
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 10, 2025
– Exciting playoffs are to be expected.
Sports Fans I It’s prediction time for the NFL playoff games with Bruno Heppell and @MeekerGuerrier.https://t.co/FOKhZoGTII
— 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) January 10, 2025
– Fires are ruining the homes of many people.
Fires have destroyed the home of Steve Kerr’s mother, head coach of the Warriorshttps://t.co/8g76ldva7c
— RDS (@RDSca) January 10, 2025