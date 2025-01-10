Utah HC: $10 for a ticket, a hot dog, and a beverage

Gary Bettman did everything he could to keep the Coyotes in Arizona.

But at some point, he faced the reality: the original version of the Coyotes no longer had a place in the NHL. The club’s assets were quickly sold to a group from Salt Lake City.

I say “original version” because hockey in the desert is not dead.

Meetings have already taken place with Gary Bettman → https://t.co/HpA3AOUi6c — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 6, 2025

Last year, the NHL welcomed the Utah HC. Ryan Smith and his group helped Gary Bettman get out of that situation by bringing hockey to Salt Lake City.

Honestly, it felt good. The NHL now has 32 real teams, and there’s no longer an organization just trying to reach the salary floor at all costs. Good for them.

But is everything perfect in the state of Utah? No.

The Yeti (because yes, I think that will eventually be the club’s name) announced that alongside the opening of the upper level of the arena for the rest of the season, there’s a promotion in play: tickets for $10 in those sections.

University students in the state and people shopping at Smith’s Grocery Stores who want to pay $10 will get a ticket, a hot dog, and a bottle of water in the upper section. A hot dog and a bottle of water at the Bell Centre cost… almost $10 Canadian.

This is available in the section that wasn’t open yet (yes, the arrival of hockey in Salt Lake City happened quickly) because the view is partially obstructed up there.

More info here: https://t.co/DJEg0vHZiB — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) January 9, 2025

I know that not everything is perfect when a move happens quickly, but to see an NHL club offering tickets at that price with food is still beneath the standards of the best league in the world.

Luckily, it’s not the big, bad Winnipeg Jets who did this. Papa Bettman would have been very angry, and the club would likely have faced a visit from the commissioner.

