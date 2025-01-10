Utah HC: $10 for a ticket, a hot dog, and a beverage

Utah HC: $10 for a ticket, a hot dog, and a beverageCharles-Alexis Brisebois
But at some point, he faced the reality: the original version of the Coyotes no longer had a place in the NHL. The club’s assets were quickly sold to a group from Salt Lake City.
I say “original version” because hockey in the desert is not dead.
Honestly, it felt good. The NHL now has 32 real teams, and there’s no longer an organization just trying to reach the salary floor at all costs. Good for them.
The Yeti (because yes, I think that will eventually be the club’s name) announced that alongside the opening of the upper level of the arena for the rest of the season, there’s a promotion in play: tickets for $10 in those sections.
University students in the state and people shopping at Smith’s Grocery Stores who want to pay $10 will get a ticket, a hot dog, and a bottle of water in the upper section. A hot dog and a bottle of water at the Bell Centre cost… almost $10 Canadian.
This is available in the section that wasn’t open yet (yes, the arrival of hockey in Salt Lake City happened quickly) because the view is partially obstructed up there.
Luckily, it’s not the big, bad Winnipeg Jets who did this. Papa Bettman would have been very angry, and the club would likely have faced a visit from the commissioner.
– Well done.
– Noteworthy.
– The CH is four points from 29th place. #Perspective
– Hmm…
– To be continued.
