What is Patrik Laine’s future with the Canadiens?

He has been absent for a week. And we can’t say that the Canadiens have slowed down. – Alain Crête

It is known that at the moment, Laine is highly regarded by fans and those involved with the Canadiens. His ability to energize the power play alone is worth the entry ticket to the Bell Centre.However, just because he is good during five-on-four situations, it does not mean he is indispensable.Note: The veteran media member, who said this morning on BPM Sports, is not claiming he is completely useless. But he states that at equal strengths, he is not the most noticeable player.

Of course, he just returned to the game and will surely bounce back… but Alain Crête is correct since Laine has mentioned this several times since his return.