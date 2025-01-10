Expect to see Connor Hughes returning to Switzerland next season.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Let’s talk about the situation of the CH and the Rocket in front of the net.
That’s for this year. But what will it be like next year?
Montembeault will surely be in Montreal, and Dobes will surely be in the organization, whether it be in Montreal or Laval. I don’t know what Cayden Primeau will do, but we can think that he is on borrowed time within the Canadiens’ organization.
According to reports in the media “24 Heures” in Switzerland, it is not impossible to think that the goalie, whose contract expires in a few months, could return to play in Switzerland as soon as next season.
Goaltender Connor Hughes, currently engaged in the Montreal Canadiens organization, is expected to return to Switzerland next season. – 24 Heures
In the Swiss media Watson, the term “stuck” is used to talk about Hughes’s situation in Laval and within the Canadiens’ hierarchy. It is said that John Fust, the GM of the Lausanne club (his former team), is working hard to bring him back next year.
The possibility of seeing the Rocket’s goalie leave is quite real. And if that’s the case, we can think that the situation in front of Pascal Vincent’s net will need to be completely rebuilt—if Dobes remains up, which is not guaranteed.
Obviously, the name Jacob Fowler is one to keep in mind. I wouldn’t be surprised if the American becomes the #1 goalie in Laval next year—and I wouldn’t be surprised if Connor Hughes knows that too.
Is Quentin Miller, who recently left the LHJMQ, also going to be an option for Laval next year? It’s much less certain, but it’s a name to keep in mind.
However, we must bear in mind that last year it was tough for Dobes until a veteran (Kasimir Kaskisuo) arrived in town. If Fowler is in Laval, a guy like Connor Hughes—whether it’s him or someone else—could be very useful to support him.
