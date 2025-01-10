Expect to see Connor Hughes returning to Switzerland next season.

Let’s talk about the situation of the CH and the Rocket in front of the net.

Right now, the Canadiens are relying on Samuel Montembeault as #1 and Jakub Dobes as #2. The latter has taken the spot of Cayden Primeau, who is now paired with Connor Hughes in Laval.These are the four main goalies in the organization at the moment. Luke Cavallin (three games in Laval) is also there from time to time, but without being a regular.

That’s for this year. But what will it be like next year?

Montembeault will surely be in Montreal, and Dobes will surely be in the organization, whether it be in Montreal or Laval. I don’t know what Cayden Primeau will do, but we can think that he is on borrowed time within the Canadiens’ organization.

What about Connor Hughes?

According to reports in the media “24 Heures” in Switzerland, it is not impossible to think that the goalie, whose contract expires in a few months, could return to play in Switzerland as soon as next season.

Goaltender Connor Hughes, currently engaged in the Montreal Canadiens organization, is expected to return to Switzerland next season. – 24 Heures

In the Swiss media Watson, the term “stuck” is used to talk about Hughes’s situation in Laval and within the Canadiens’ hierarchy. It is said that John Fust, the GM of the Lausanne club (his former team), is working hard to bring him back next year.

These are still some good clues regarding Hughes, who has spent many years in Switzerland. And another good element, in this piece from Swiss Habs : his agent would have proposed him to Swiss clubs, including Lausanne, for 2025-2026.

The possibility of seeing the Rocket’s goalie leave is quite real. And if that’s the case, we can think that the situation in front of Pascal Vincent’s net will need to be completely rebuilt—if Dobes remains up, which is not guaranteed.

Obviously, the name Jacob Fowler is one to keep in mind. I wouldn’t be surprised if the American becomes the #1 goalie in Laval next year—and I wouldn’t be surprised if Connor Hughes knows that too.

Is Quentin Miller, who recently left the LHJMQ, also going to be an option for Laval next year? It’s much less certain, but it’s a name to keep in mind.

However, we must bear in mind that last year it was tough for Dobes until a veteran (Kasimir Kaskisuo) arrived in town. If Fowler is in Laval, a guy like Connor Hughes—whether it’s him or someone else—could be very useful to support him.

