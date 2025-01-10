Stolen laptop: Trevor Letowski must hope that the data from the CH does not circulate in the city.

It was recently learned that Réjean Tremblay had agreed to write for Punching Grace.

And without wanting to make a bad pun, the Godfather’s column today is a “punch” type since we learned that Trevor Letowski had his computer stolen.

This could certainly have significant complications.

Letowski, who left his computer in his car before the holidays while going to the Bell Centre, had his equipment stolen. But what needs to be known is that according to Réjean Tremblay, there are still interesting things in the computer.

We don’t know exactly what was in the computer, but this sentence from Réjean Tremblay’s text is important.

At the station, the police quickly realized after questioning Letowski that the contents of the laptop were explosive if they fell into the wrong hands. – Réjean Tremblay

Does this mean that the players’ data has been stolen? That the team of Martin St-Louis’s gaming system is somewhere in the city? Not necessarily.

According to Renaud Lavoie, who heard about the story without digging into it deeply, it would be Letowski’s personal laptop. That’s what he said this morning on the BPM Sports airwaves.

The Godfather’s information suggests that it was a homeless person who stole the computer, left openly in the car of Martin St-Louis’s assistant, to sell it at a pawn shop to buy drugs.

In brief

It is also learned that the normal procedure in such cases is to erase the data from the computer for resale. And since no fraud has apparently been reported in his case, we can think that it will stop there.But that is not certain either.In my opinion, this is the last time that Letowski and many people at the CH will leave their computers in plain sight on the streets of Montreal. And everyone reading my text this morning should take note of that.

– USHL: Johnny Gaudreau’s number will be retired.

Johnny Gaudreau will have his No. 8 jersey retired by the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday Gaudreau played for Dubuque as a 17-year-old in 2010-11 and helped the team win the Clark Cup as league champions pic.twitter.com/ERVZOqfDNb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 10, 2025

– The Ravens must not panic. [BPM Sports]

– Yes.