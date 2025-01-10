Stolen laptop: Trevor Letowski must hope that the data from the CH does not circulate in the city.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
It was recently learned that Réjean Tremblay had agreed to write for Punching Grace.
And without wanting to make a bad pun, the Godfather’s column today is a “punch” type since we learned that Trevor Letowski had his computer stolen.
Letowski, who left his computer in his car before the holidays while going to the Bell Centre, had his equipment stolen. But what needs to be known is that according to Réjean Tremblay, there are still interesting things in the computer.
We don’t know exactly what was in the computer, but this sentence from Réjean Tremblay’s text is important.
At the station, the police quickly realized after questioning Letowski that the contents of the laptop were explosive if they fell into the wrong hands. – Réjean Tremblay
Does this mean that the players’ data has been stolen? That the team of Martin St-Louis’s gaming system is somewhere in the city? Not necessarily.
According to Renaud Lavoie, who heard about the story without digging into it deeply, it would be Letowski’s personal laptop. That’s what he said this morning on the BPM Sports airwaves.
The Godfather’s information suggests that it was a homeless person who stole the computer, left openly in the car of Martin St-Louis’s assistant, to sell it at a pawn shop to buy drugs.
In brief
– USHL: Johnny Gaudreau’s number will be retired.
Johnny Gaudreau will have his No. 8 jersey retired by the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday
Gaudreau played for Dubuque as a 17-year-old in 2010-11 and helped the team win the Clark Cup as league champions pic.twitter.com/ERVZOqfDNb
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 10, 2025
– The Ravens must not panic. [BPM Sports]
– Yes.
Guhle finally in the right chairhttps://t.co/XsUHX9CwPH
— L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) January 10, 2025