Top-5: Huberdeau looks at his mother after scoring the winning goal in overtime

There were ten games last night in the NHL.The Canadiens were not in action: they will face the Capitals in Washington on Friday night.

That said, let’s take a look at what happened in the other games of the evening:

1 : A lovely moment for the Huberdeau family

The Flames were in Anaheim to play against the Ducks.

The evening was special, as it was the Flames’ mother’s trip.

OH NO! Jacob Trouba banked the puck off the end-boards and it fell right in front to Jonathan Huberdeau for the easy tap-in OT winner pic.twitter.com/zrs7Mkz79E — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 8, 2025

The game went to overtime, and it was Jonathan Huberdeau who sent everyone home with a somewhat strange goal.Jacob Trouba tried to clear his zone, but the puck ended up right next to the goalie, and Huberdeau took advantage to score one of the easiest goals of his career:After the celebrations with his teammates, the Flames players took time to greet their mothers, and Huberdeau looked at his with a big smile on his face.

Huberdeau’s mom seemed to be really proud of her son, by the way:

2 : Marc-André Fleury, never change…

We’ve known for a long time that Marc-André Fleury is special… In the good sense of the word.

Marc-Andre Fleury always remembers to thank his posts pic.twitter.com/GRs3KalvuL — NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2025

He has his habits in front of his net, and every time he does something out of the ordinary, everyone talks about it.He helped the Wild come back from behind and win 6-4 against the Blues after replacing Filip Gustavsson in net, and Fleury can also thank one of his posts, which made a big save at one point during the game.The goalie made sure to give it some love:Moments like that will always make me smile.

And Marc-André Fleury has a knack for making people smile, whether by doing a routine with his teammates or thanking his posts.

3 : Hellebuyck continues to write history

He should never change.Have we told you that Connor Hellebuyck is one of the best goalies in the National Hockey League?

The Jets’ keeper is having quite a season and continued his momentum last night, while the poor Predators were in Winnipeg to face the Jets.

Hellebuyck stopped 26 of the 28 shots directed at him to secure his 25th win (!) of the season, and this is a high mark in the NHL.

In comparison, Jacob Markström and Jake Oettinger are the two goalies following him closely… And both have collected 20 wins in 2024-2025.

With the win tonight… Connor Hellebuyck becomes the 3rd fastest goaltender in NHL history to reach 300 wins And THE fastest U.S. born goaltender ever to reach 300 wins pic.twitter.com/npF1YDUtNL — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 8, 2025

Hellebuyck is on another level: his win last night also allowed him to reach the milestone of 300 career wins.He is the 3rd fastest goalie from the United States to achieve this feat:If Hellebuyck can keep up the pace, the Jets will really be a team to watch as the season progresses.

And the goalie might even win 50 games if he continues to be this dominant…

Note that the Jets ultimately won by a score of 5-2 against the Preds.

Mark Scheifele recorded two assists in his team’s victory.

4 : Another record for the kid

Even at 37 years old, Sidney Crosby is still one of the good players in the NHL.

He collected two assists in his team’s loss (4-3) against the Blue Jackets, but that’s not what grabs attention.

KING OF THE DOT With his 15,183rd career face-off win, Sidney Crosby has won the most face-offs in NHL history (since the NHL started tracking the stat in 1997-98). pic.twitter.com/0qf1wtEcJ5 — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) January 8, 2025

The captain of the Penguins seized the record for the most faceoffs won in the NHL (15,183) since 1997-1998, since the statistic began being tracked:

This demonstrates one thing: Crosby is good in the faceoff circle… And let’s say that this has not been a recent development.

It’s also another accolade for a player who has practically won everything in his career.

5 : Sebastian Aho plays the comedian

Difficult to ask for more in the case of the kid.

It seems that Sebastian Aho and Brandon Hagel were purposely getting on each other’s nerves last night on the ice in Tampa Bay.

They didn’t let go of each other for a single second… And it continued on the benches of both teams.

The problem?

Hagel completely lost his seriousness when seeing Aho trying to imitate him with a face… Quite ridiculous.

Sebastian Aho made Brandon Hagel completely break with this face from across the benches while chirping each other pic.twitter.com/5G8YdPKd9g — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 8, 2025

POINT WITH THE GW DAGGER IN THE FINAL MINUTE pic.twitter.com/s3PpMYqYnd — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 8, 2025

Overtime

The images are really funny:This really reminded me of when Steve Ott teased Zack Kassian while he was playing for the Canadiens:If we return to the game, note that Brayden Point was the one who decided the fate of both teams at the very end of the contest.He scored with just over 50 seconds left on the clock, and that was enough for the Lightning to win by a score of 3-2:

– Wow!

What a save from Anton Forsberg! pic.twitter.com/BzOuXUnSU6 — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) January 8, 2025

– Another loss for the Rangers.

The captain calls the game. Jamie Benn taps in the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Stars. pic.twitter.com/xfXTsHjJx6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 8, 2025

– He’s on fire.

MATTHEW KNIES CAN’T STOP SCORING He’s now got FIVE goals in the last 3 games pic.twitter.com/V09WEBg5vU — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 8, 2025

– Snipe.

Timothy Liljegren absolutely buried this pic.twitter.com/AwHN1ZArme — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 8, 2025

– I love it.

A Ducks fan was flipping the bird to Flames players and MacKenzie Weegar just smiled and waved pic.twitter.com/2VfyTCrgB1 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 8, 2025

– Ouch.

Drew Helleson has been assessed a five minute major game misconduct for kneeing Connor Zary, who was helped to the locker room pic.twitter.com/2MByTJdVNE — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 8, 2025

– Vintage.

PATRICK KANE CALLS GAME! He nets the @Energizer overtime winner right off the draw! pic.twitter.com/Xu9Syx6pwb — NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2025

– 100 goals in a Knights uniform for Mark Stone.

Mark Stone gets his 100th goal as a Golden Knight to open the scoring! : SN1 or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/T9OhL0svhC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 8, 2025

– At least, both avoided getting hurt.

Safe to say Laughton and Michkov made up after their collision pic.twitter.com/acLx1f99sj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 8, 2025

– Amazing.

Mats Zuccarello with the no-look dish pic.twitter.com/S2e87K6yzk — NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2025

– A great victory for the Oilers against the Bruins.

The @EdmontonOilers pick up their 25th win of the season! pic.twitter.com/L69PDKgtFx — NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2025

– The top scorers of the evening:

