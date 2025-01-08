Top-5: Huberdeau looks at his mother after scoring the winning goal in overtime

Top-5: Huberdeau looks at his mother after scoring the winning goal in overtimeMarc-Olivier Cook
That said, let’s take a look at what happened in the other games of the evening:
Closely-contested games was a theme during Tuesday’s slate as the @DetroitRedWings, @DallasStars, @BlueJacketsNHL and @NHLFlames all needed overtime to claim victory.#NHLStats: https://t.co/8Fv6suk5j7 pic.twitter.com/V7wnJfH5vb
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 8, 2025
1 : A lovely moment for the Huberdeau family
The evening was special, as it was the Flames’ mother’s trip.
OH NO!
Jacob Trouba banked the puck off the end-boards and it fell right in front to Jonathan Huberdeau for the easy tap-in OT winner pic.twitter.com/zrs7Mkz79E
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 8, 2025
Huberdeau’s mom seemed to be really proud of her son, by the way:
For mom pic.twitter.com/xtaI3OtStR
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 8, 2025
2 : Marc-André Fleury, never change…
We’ve known for a long time that Marc-André Fleury is special… In the good sense of the word.
Marc-Andre Fleury always remembers to thank his posts pic.twitter.com/GRs3KalvuL
— NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2025
And Marc-André Fleury has a knack for making people smile, whether by doing a routine with his teammates or thanking his posts.
3 : Hellebuyck continues to write history
The Jets’ keeper is having quite a season and continued his momentum last night, while the poor Predators were in Winnipeg to face the Jets.
In comparison, Jacob Markström and Jake Oettinger are the two goalies following him closely… And both have collected 20 wins in 2024-2025.
With the win tonight…
Connor Hellebuyck becomes the 3rd fastest goaltender in NHL history to reach 300 wins
And THE fastest U.S. born goaltender ever to reach 300 wins pic.twitter.com/npF1YDUtNL
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 8, 2025
And the goalie might even win 50 games if he continues to be this dominant…
Mark Scheifele recorded two assists in his team’s victory.
4 : Another record for the kid
He collected two assists in his team’s loss (4-3) against the Blue Jackets, but that’s not what grabs attention.
KING OF THE DOT
With his 15,183rd career face-off win, Sidney Crosby has won the most face-offs in NHL history (since the NHL started tracking the stat in 1997-98). pic.twitter.com/0qf1wtEcJ5
— Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) January 8, 2025
This demonstrates one thing: Crosby is good in the faceoff circle… And let’s say that this has not been a recent development.
It’s also another accolade for a player who has practically won everything in his career.
5 : Sebastian Aho plays the comedian
It seems that Sebastian Aho and Brandon Hagel were purposely getting on each other’s nerves last night on the ice in Tampa Bay.
They didn’t let go of each other for a single second… And it continued on the benches of both teams.
Hagel completely lost his seriousness when seeing Aho trying to imitate him with a face… Quite ridiculous.
Sebastian Aho made Brandon Hagel completely break with this face from across the benches while chirping each other pic.twitter.com/5G8YdPKd9g
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 8, 2025
POINT WITH THE GW DAGGER IN THE FINAL MINUTE pic.twitter.com/s3PpMYqYnd
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 8, 2025
Overtime
– Wow!
What a save from Anton Forsberg! pic.twitter.com/BzOuXUnSU6
— JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) January 8, 2025
– Another loss for the Rangers.
The captain calls the game.
Jamie Benn taps in the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Stars. pic.twitter.com/xfXTsHjJx6
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 8, 2025
– He’s on fire.
MATTHEW KNIES CAN’T STOP SCORING
He’s now got FIVE goals in the last 3 games pic.twitter.com/V09WEBg5vU
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 8, 2025
– Snipe.
Timothy Liljegren absolutely buried this pic.twitter.com/AwHN1ZArme
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 8, 2025
– I love it.
A Ducks fan was flipping the bird to Flames players and MacKenzie Weegar just smiled and waved pic.twitter.com/2VfyTCrgB1
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 8, 2025
– Ouch.
Drew Helleson has been assessed a five minute major game misconduct for kneeing Connor Zary, who was helped to the locker room pic.twitter.com/2MByTJdVNE
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 8, 2025
– Vintage.
PATRICK KANE CALLS GAME!
He nets the @Energizer overtime winner right off the draw! pic.twitter.com/Xu9Syx6pwb
— NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2025
– 100 goals in a Knights uniform for Mark Stone.
Mark Stone gets his 100th goal as a Golden Knight to open the scoring!
: SN1 or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/T9OhL0svhC
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 8, 2025
– At least, both avoided getting hurt.
Safe to say Laughton and Michkov made up after their collision pic.twitter.com/acLx1f99sj
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 8, 2025
– Amazing.
Mats Zuccarello with the no-look dish pic.twitter.com/S2e87K6yzk
— NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2025
– A great victory for the Oilers against the Bruins.
The @EdmontonOilers pick up their 25th win of the season! pic.twitter.com/L69PDKgtFx
— NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2025
– The top scorers of the evening:
–