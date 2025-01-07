Kirby Dach seems to have finally become the expected second center.

Without a doubt, Kirby Dach is experiencing his best moments since his injury last year.

He’s getting his name on the score sheet more frequently in recent games, including scoring the game-winning goal against the Avalanche in a shootout.

Kirby Dach in his last six games – 4 goals

– 1 assist

– 5 points

– Two game-winning goals

– One shootout winner He’s heating up pic.twitter.com/pyNMBkEXdh — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 8, 2025

But beyond the numbers, it’s his overall play that has completely transformed. He skates with greater ease and appears less hesitant to make plays with the puck.

He withstands contact well and delivers some fierce checks in return. He’s being rewarded with goals, some like yesterday’s being a bit lucky, but he deserves them.

He works hard and makes his wingers better. He’s passed a good test in the absence of Patrik Laine and has done well without a regular winger. Whether it’s with Jake Evans, Michael Pezzetta, or Joël Armia, Dach finds a way to make the trio work and even manages to make Alex Newhook more effective in the offensive zone.

Is he finally the second center that CH has been waiting for? It might be a bit early to draw such big conclusions, but he’s on the right track.

One thing is certain, if CH wants to stay in the mix by April, they will need Kirby Dach at the top of his game.

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are having excellent seasons, but they can’t carry the entire CH offense on their shoulders. The Evans trio is producing unexpectedly, but it will eventually slow down.

Dach must seize his chance and lead the second trio as he is currently doing. He needs to force opponents to divide their best resources between his trio and Suzuki’s. If he succeeds, CH could surprise in this second half of the season and who knows, sneak into the playoffs.

In Brief

– New episode available.

– All is well!

The Habs in their last 10 games – 8 wins (T-1st)

– 16 points (T-1st)

– 39 goals scored (2nd)

– 23 goals allowed (6th)

– 28.6% PP (6th)

– 87.9% PK (8th)

– 52% on faceoffs (9th) pic.twitter.com/P6x0sE5igj — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 8, 2025

