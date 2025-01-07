For a month now, Emil Heineman has had better production than Matvei Michkov.Marc-Olivier Cook
The race for the Calder Trophy – as many predicted even before the season started – is exciting at the moment.
Celebrini leads the race, Michkov is in 2nd place… And in the article, it is noted that Lane Hutson is the clear 3rd choice at present:
New NHL Awards Watch!
The actual awards voters share their ballots with us, and the races for MVP, best defenseman and rookie of the year have heated up! (Coach of the year, on the other hand, is a romp.)
Read it all here: https://t.co/k66i8E7pP3
— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 7, 2025
It’s true that Celebrini has had to miss some games… But the fact that Lane Hutson plays as a defenseman adds even more significance to his candidacy.
Lane Hutson is a defenseman… pic.twitter.com/VUvJLaQtDG
— NHL (@NHL) January 7, 2025
But in Montreal, it’s not just Hutson who is impressive among the team’s rookies.
He has better production than Matvei Michkov in this regard… And Heineman also has the best plus-minus (+6) of all rookies since that time.
When compared to Michkov (-10), for instance, it’s like day and night:
That said, recalling all this allows us to realize how well Heineman has been doing lately… Especially since he plays on the team’s 4th line and is often one of the least utilized forwards by Martin St-Louis.
It’s worth mentioning because for the past month, it’s been nearly impossible to blame him for anything in his game.
That’s why we often say you have to be patient during a rebuild.
In Brief
– I can’t wait to see that.
I’m watching videos of Vrioni on @YouTubeTV and you can see that the guy knows how to score goals and play in a one-forward system.
Same date last year, I was watching videos of the most beautiful goals by Coccaro and I was thinking: is this a top forward?… https://t.co/Gty0e2kvIP
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 7, 2025
– Indeed.
For Canadiens fans clamoring for the team to trade Mike Matheson I suggest they watch a replay of last night’s game very closely. Matheson was outstanding, along with his defense partner Lane Hutson. #Habs #HabsIO
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 7, 2025
– The guys are confident and it shows.
“We got no quit in this team right now. There’s so much confidence throughout the whole group. Everyone’s feeling good. It’s an absolute blast to win. We’re getting that feeling of what it’s like now that we’ve won a few…I think everyone’s just hungry right now.”
– Kaiden Guhle pic.twitter.com/vmDmshjvvL
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 7, 2025
– It says a lot…
With at least $100 million apart in negotiations, the Blue Jays have no more room to maneuver. https://t.co/iWVBJWOjXM
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 7, 2025