Point by match: Suzuki is on track to become the first player from the Canadiens since Kovalev to achieve the feat.

Is Nick Suzuki a number one center in the National Hockey League?Everyone has heard this question at least once.

But with the way he has been playing since the start of the season… It’s hard to say he isn’t among the best players in his position in the NHL right now.

At the time of writing, the captain of the Canadiens is sitting at 27th place among the league’s top scorers (tied with Lucas Raymond).

He is also ranked 13th among the top scorers for centers in the NHL: this means there are only 12 guys at his position who are doing better than him offensively since the start of the campaign.12.And when we look at the list of those players, we realize how excellent Suzuki is:

Crosby, Point, Scheifele, McDavid, Hughes, Draisaitl, MacKinnon…

Number of games needed for Nick Suzuki to reach 40 points: 40 — 2024-25

48 — 2023-24

50 — 2022-23

57 — 2021-22

56 — 2020-21

62 — 2019-20 pic.twitter.com/IVYgW3wFN5 — Canadiens Muse (@Canadiens_Muse) January 7, 2025

We can agree that these players are clearly seen as top players in the NHL.And seeing Suzuki on that list highlights how valuable he is for the Montreal Canadiens.He is improving season after season and he really looks to be at the top of his game right now:But it goes even further than that.

Nick Suzuki has collected 41 points in his first 40 games of the season. If he can maintain this pace, he will finish the campaign with a production of at least one point per game… And the last time we saw this in Montreal, it was a long time ago.

The last one to achieve this feat? His name is Alex Kovalev, and it happened during the season… 2007-2008.

The captain, who was born in 1999, was not even 10 years old at that time!

Nick Suzuki has been a joy to watch lately and it doesn’t stop at his offensive play.

We know he is also really good without the puck: in recent weeks, he has managed to shut down Aleksander Barkov, Brayden Point, Jack Eichel, Nathan MacKinnon, and J.T. Miller in his team’s victories.

This proves his excellence from a defensive standpoint as well.

And it makes one realize that it’s hard to ask for more when all of this is considered for #14.

