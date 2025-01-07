Point by match: Suzuki is on track to become the first player from the Canadiens since Kovalev to achieve the feat.Marc-Olivier Cook
But with the way he has been playing since the start of the season… It’s hard to say he isn’t among the best players in his position in the NHL right now.
At the time of writing, the captain of the Canadiens is sitting at 27th place among the league’s top scorers (tied with Lucas Raymond).
Crosby, Point, Scheifele, McDavid, Hughes, Draisaitl, MacKinnon…
Number of games needed for Nick Suzuki to reach 40 points:
40 — 2024-25
48 — 2023-24
50 — 2022-23
57 — 2021-22
56 — 2020-21
62 — 2019-20 pic.twitter.com/IVYgW3wFN5
— Canadiens Muse (@Canadiens_Muse) January 7, 2025
Nick Suzuki has collected 41 points in his first 40 games of the season. If he can maintain this pace, he will finish the campaign with a production of at least one point per game… And the last time we saw this in Montreal, it was a long time ago.
The last one to achieve this feat? His name is Alex Kovalev, and it happened during the season… 2007-2008.
Nick Suzuki has been a joy to watch lately and it doesn’t stop at his offensive play.
We know he is also really good without the puck: in recent weeks, he has managed to shut down Aleksander Barkov, Brayden Point, Jack Eichel, Nathan MacKinnon, and J.T. Miller in his team’s victories.
And it makes one realize that it’s hard to ask for more when all of this is considered for #14.
In brief
– Oh!
The DP forward from Montreal?#CFMTL https://t.co/Ksi6XGQGDJ
— Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) January 7, 2025
– Good text.
One of my favorite projects from the past few weeks, this report on the 20th anniversary of Sidney Crosby’s unforgettable last season in Rimouski.
A 35-game unbeaten streak, superstitions, character to spare, and more.
Happy reading! https://t.co/p4Yu4Qfj2g
— Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) January 7, 2025
– I love it.
The Showdown is on. Who do you got? https://t.co/EXtyLgIRIC pic.twitter.com/E95Js4Kmch
— McDonald’s (@McDonaldsCanada) January 7, 2025
– A rumor to watch with the Jays:
Discussions would have intensified recently. https://t.co/9qu9JOjH8F
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 7, 2025