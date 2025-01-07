Patrik Laine: we should expect a return on Friday.

When Patrik Laine returned to play, it gave the Canadiens the spark they needed to start winning again.

And even though his absence for three games isn’t hurting too much, it still stands that the Canadiens must be eager to see him back. After all, he is good… but it would also allow for Michael Pezzetta to be taken out of the lineup.

Because yes, you may have noticed that Pezzetta is not Martin St-Louis’s favorite. His 34 games out of the lineup and his small playing time (4:46 on average since his return) are good indicators of this.

I’ve often mentioned that for the good of the player and for the good of the Canadiens, sending Pezzetta to waivers must be done. And I maintain my position even though Pezz has played for three games.

Knowing who to call back in his place (without unnecessarily affecting the Rocket) would be another challenge, but okay.But what needs to be known is that if no one gets injured by Friday, during the next game in Washington, the chances of seeing Pezz return to the stands are still good.Why? Because this morning, on BPM Sports with Max Lalonde and Gilbert Delorme, Renaud Lavoie said we should expect to see Laine back on the ice.Laine, who has been sick for a few days, should practice this week with the group.

We won’t be able to get details today since the Canadiens have a day off, but it will be interesting to see if the Finn will be able to practice tomorrow morning, about sixty hours before the game on Friday night.

Let’s also note that David Savard, for his part, is a more uncertain case for Friday. It will depend on the doctors’ advice, who might want to give him more rest before returning to play so he doesn’t injure himself further.

In Brief

And considering how Jayden Struble played yesterday, removing him from the lineup at all costs is not exactly necessary.

– If my grandmother were a man, she would be my grandfather. At some point, when there are too many ifs…

Can this #LeafsForever team finally get the job done? Pierre McGuire: «If Matthews stays healthy and their defence stays healthy and they get Stolarz back, they’re the best team in the East!»#thesickpodcast | @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/u0ZKxvWmb4 — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) January 7, 2025

– A must-read.

Canadiens’ win over Canucks dripping with symbolism of their journey to relevance https://t.co/O2sdXS8U0J — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) January 7, 2025

– It will be the Dodgers or the Padres, in my opinion.

The teams are spending right now, but their priority is Sasaki. https://t.co/0ckcKdlkdu — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 7, 2025

– Interesting.