Canada: The gold medal and 113 penalty minutes in five games, that doesn’t go together.

Alright. The junior world championship is over: the United States won the gold medal last night, thanks to an overtime victory against Finland.The Americans completely dominated the overtime period, and it was Teddy Stiga (a draft pick of the Predators) who played the hero with a breakaway.

Zeev Buium’s pass on the goal deserves some attention as well:

Cole Hutson finished the tournament at the top of the competition’s scoring leaders (11), and he was really solid for his club.

He was one of the best players for the United States from start to finish, and at this level, the Capitals’ management must be pleased this morning.

On the other hand, it’s disappointing because Canada had the tools to at least reach the final.

And what’s even more unfortunate… is that it was difficult to watch Canada this year for several reasons.

I used to have a lot of fun watching Team Canada Jr. I didn’t have that this year. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 3, 2025

This tweet from my colleague Maxime Truman says it all:In the end, it was really the indiscipline that sunk Canada during the tournament.

The Canadians were BY FAR the most penalized in the competition: 113 penalty minutes in just five games… That’s simply unacceptable.

It’s not even close when you compare those numbers to those of other nations:

113 penalty minutes in five games, it seems hard to believe.

That said, how do you expect to win and make it to the final if you are in the penalty box so often? It just doesn’t work…

Dave Cameron made the excuse of fatigue after his club was eliminated in the quarterfinals, and that too is somewhat ridiculous.

It’s true that there are guys on the team who had to change time zones… but that’s also the case for other countries.

European teams had to adapt as well, which is why Cameron’s comments are nonsensical.

Dave Cameron on why the team didn’t practice more, “Because we were exhausted…there’s no system for tired hockey players.” — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) January 3, 2025

And even if Canada was “tired”… they had the necessary resources to beat Latvia and the Czech Republic.

They deserve credit for playing well against Canada, but still.The Canadian team was loaded with talent: it was simply poorly coached.

Let’s also note that no player from Canada was able to finish among the top 30 scorers of the tournament. It’s rare to see that, let’s be honest…

All this to say that this year’s edition of the junior world championship turned out to be a real failure for Canada, especially since the tournament was hosted in the country in Ottawa.

Maybe this will teach the management to be less cute and select the best players, which hasn’t been the case for the past two years.

Because we must not forget one thing: last year, Canada was also eliminated in the quarterfinals against the Czech Republic…

Peter Anholt & Al Murray should never be allowed to manage Team Canada again. Not originally inviting Misa, Parekh & Yakemchuk to the WJC camp was outrageous. Sad to say, but Team Canada deserved how they finished in this tournament. Cutting, Cristal & Sennecke was ridiculous. — RABAUmp (@edbungay) January 3, 2025

