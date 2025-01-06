Top 5: Scary images of Jake McCabe

Yesterday was a quiet day in the NHL.

The Canadiens – like most other teams – did not have a game scheduled.

That’s a wrap on Sunday’s games that saw three out of five decided in overtime.#NHLStats: https://t.co/khnsXsPxiB pic.twitter.com/lZPnSwlXUn — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 6, 2025

1: Hoping it’s not too serious…

Matvei Michkov goes for the over-the-net feed pic.twitter.com/1WZ5iAY7o6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 6, 2025

Only five games were presented across the league:Matvei Michkov and the Flyers were visiting Toronto to face the Leafs.In the end, the Russian was unable to help his team win.Michkov has been held scoreless for the 10th time in his last 11 games and attempted a bit of flair during the match:

I wonder what John Tortorella thought of that…

Matthew Knies scored his 15th goal of the season during the game, and overtime was needed to determine a winner between the two teams.It was Morgan Rielly who played the hero, allowing the Leafs to win 3-2:During the game, there was one particular sequence that is still being talked about this morning.

Jake McCabe decided to drop the gloves and fight Garnet Hathaway… But the footage that follows the fight is concerning as McCabe struggles to get back up.

We can only hope for the defender that it’s not too serious:

Jake McCabe went to the dressing room following a fight with Garnet Hathaway. pic.twitter.com/iKWQOvG5XE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 6, 2025

2: Long live Gibson and Vatrano!

It’s that new contract magic for Frank Vatrano We’re just wondering if the Ducks will get to defer the goal to sometime randomly in the next ten years pic.twitter.com/KiqfhpSxBL — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 6, 2025

After agreeing to the terms of a contract extension (like Shohei Ohtani) a little earlier in the day, Frank Vatrano and the Ducks hosted the Lightning in Anaheim.And the forward took advantage of the opportunity to prove his bosses right by scoring two goals and adding an assist.This one is particularly nice:

Vatrano’s effort was enough: the Ducks won 4-1 and thus secured a great victory against one of the good teams in the NHL.

With their victory tonight, John Gibson becomes the second goaltender in @AnaheimDucks history to record 200 career wins! Congrats, Gibby! pic.twitter.com/qYDwjagsgF — NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2025

3: A 600th career point for Aho

WINNER WINNER! Sebastian Aho tallied his 600th NHL point with an @Energizer overtime goal! pic.twitter.com/NzSa7uPMFg — NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2025

Sebastian Aho scored his 14th career overtime goal to surpass Olli Jokinen for the most by a Finnish player and reach the 600th-point milestone in the @Canes third multi-goal comeback win of the season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/khnsXsPxiB pic.twitter.com/eLcWS6jTTf — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 6, 2025

The team can also thank John Gibson, who was solid in net, stopping 36 of the 37 shots directed at him.He notched his 200th win in the NHL:Sebastian Aho is quite a hockey player.And we saw that last night, as his team needed a goal to win.In overtime during the game between the Hurricanes and the Penguins, it was indeed the forward who made the decisive goal to help his team win 4-3 against the Pittsburgh squad:

The goal is beautiful, but it’s important because it’s Aho’s 600th career point in the NHL.

He is only 27 years old, and if he continues at the same pace, the 1000-point milestone is definitely achievable…

4: Another overtime goal

It seems that it was the trend yesterday: three of the five games required overtime.

Between the Bruins and the Islanders, exactly this happened…

BREAKAWAY BO! For his second of the game, Bo Horvat scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/NDWjwJAPG1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 6, 2025

And it was Bo Horvat who scored (his 2nd of the game) for the Islanders to win by a score of 5-4:

This is a much-needed victory for the Islanders… Because things have not been going well for them since the start of the season.

It should be noted that in the loss, David Pastrnak scored his 16th and 17th goals of the campaign. He had a slower start, but things are starting to come around for the Bruins’ star.

5: Louis Domingue has fun in a rare Rangers victory

[cotnent-ads]The Rangers had no excuses.

They were in Chicago to face the struggling Blackhawks… And they took the opportunity to secure a rare victory.

The team won decisively by a score of 6-2, and in the victory, goalie Louis Domingue had a blast.

He stopped 25 of the 27 shots directed at him… While pulling off some tricks in his crease.

Louis Domingue chucked his stick to make this save pic.twitter.com/wzIKPQsubv — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 5, 2025

Mika Zibanejad collected his 400th career assist to join Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson as the third active Swedish-born player to reach the milestone (min. 1 GP in 2024-25). Catch the @NYRangers on @ABC, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet and @TVASports. #NHLStats: https://t.co/khnsXsQ589 https://t.co/rYMSa3xrZJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 5, 2025

Overtime

The following sequence is funny:In the victory, Mika Zibanejad recorded an assist.It was his 400th career assist in the NHL, and he joins Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson in this category among active Swedish players:

– Beautiful goal.

Alex Killorn sets up Jackson LaCombe with some sauce pic.twitter.com/tn7ROGSHsI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 6, 2025

– Wow.

Mitch Marner was going for goal of the year on the PK no less pic.twitter.com/mPDLmWpdkM — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 6, 2025

– Boom!

Simon Benoit delivers a big body check pic.twitter.com/pdzgO6BZ6j — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 6, 2025

– Vintage Karlsson.

How about the moves from Erik Karlsson on this one! pic.twitter.com/M2gCofQ85b — NHL (@NHL) January 5, 2025

– The top scorers of the night:

– Four games tonight in the NHL: