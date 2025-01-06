Top 5: Scary images of Jake McCabe

Top 5: Scary images of Jake McCabeMarc-Olivier Cook
The Canadiens – like most other teams – did not have a game scheduled.
That’s a wrap on Sunday’s games that saw three out of five decided in overtime.#NHLStats: https://t.co/khnsXsPxiB pic.twitter.com/lZPnSwlXUn
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 6, 2025
1: Hoping it’s not too serious…
Matvei Michkov goes for the over-the-net feed pic.twitter.com/1WZ5iAY7o6
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 6, 2025
I wonder what John Tortorella thought of that…
This angle >>> https://t.co/7wbAKISZ9Z pic.twitter.com/98n7GKnzrU
— NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2025
Jake McCabe decided to drop the gloves and fight Garnet Hathaway… But the footage that follows the fight is concerning as McCabe struggles to get back up.
We can only hope for the defender that it’s not too serious:
Jake McCabe went to the dressing room following a fight with Garnet Hathaway. pic.twitter.com/iKWQOvG5XE
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 6, 2025
2: Long live Gibson and Vatrano!
It’s that new contract magic for Frank Vatrano
We’re just wondering if the Ducks will get to defer the goal to sometime randomly in the next ten years pic.twitter.com/KiqfhpSxBL
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 6, 2025
Vatrano’s effort was enough: the Ducks won 4-1 and thus secured a great victory against one of the good teams in the NHL.
With their victory tonight, John Gibson becomes the second goaltender in @AnaheimDucks history to record 200 career wins!
Congrats, Gibby! pic.twitter.com/qYDwjagsgF
— NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2025
3: A 600th career point for Aho
WINNER WINNER!
Sebastian Aho tallied his 600th NHL point with an @Energizer overtime goal! pic.twitter.com/NzSa7uPMFg
— NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2025
Sebastian Aho scored his 14th career overtime goal to surpass Olli Jokinen for the most by a Finnish player and reach the 600th-point milestone in the @Canes third multi-goal comeback win of the season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/khnsXsPxiB pic.twitter.com/eLcWS6jTTf
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 6, 2025
The goal is beautiful, but it’s important because it’s Aho’s 600th career point in the NHL.
He is only 27 years old, and if he continues at the same pace, the 1000-point milestone is definitely achievable…
4: Another overtime goal
Between the Bruins and the Islanders, exactly this happened…
BREAKAWAY BO!
For his second of the game, Bo Horvat scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/NDWjwJAPG1
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 6, 2025
This is a much-needed victory for the Islanders… Because things have not been going well for them since the start of the season.
It should be noted that in the loss, David Pastrnak scored his 16th and 17th goals of the campaign. He had a slower start, but things are starting to come around for the Bruins’ star.
5: Louis Domingue has fun in a rare Rangers victory
They were in Chicago to face the struggling Blackhawks… And they took the opportunity to secure a rare victory.
He stopped 25 of the 27 shots directed at him… While pulling off some tricks in his crease.
Louis Domingue chucked his stick to make this save pic.twitter.com/wzIKPQsubv
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 5, 2025
Mika Zibanejad collected his 400th career assist to join Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson as the third active Swedish-born player to reach the milestone (min. 1 GP in 2024-25).
Catch the @NYRangers on @ABC, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet and @TVASports. #NHLStats: https://t.co/khnsXsQ589 https://t.co/rYMSa3xrZJ
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 5, 2025
Overtime
– Beautiful goal.
Alex Killorn sets up Jackson LaCombe with some sauce pic.twitter.com/tn7ROGSHsI
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 6, 2025
– Wow.
Mitch Marner was going for goal of the year on the PK no less pic.twitter.com/mPDLmWpdkM
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 6, 2025
– Boom!
Simon Benoit delivers a big body check pic.twitter.com/pdzgO6BZ6j
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 6, 2025
– Vintage Karlsson.
How about the moves from Erik Karlsson on this one! pic.twitter.com/M2gCofQ85b
— NHL (@NHL) January 5, 2025
– The top scorers of the night:
– Four games tonight in the NHL: