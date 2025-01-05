The Canucks are looking to trade J.T. Miller or Elias Pettersson.Jonathan Di Gregorio
Things are not going well in the Vancouver Canucks’ locker room, or as we say around here: there’s trouble brewing!
According to @FriedgeHNIC, the Canucks are targeting a centre in any return for JT or Petey. So it’s gotten to that point.
— Jason Brough (@SadClubCommish) January 5, 2025
It’s interesting because, first of all, if the Vancouver team wants to part with either of its two forwards, it shows us that the problem really lies between them and neither is bad for the locker room.
Furthermore, my colleague Michaël Petit wrote earlier this week that Chris Drury, the general manager of the Rangers, would be interested in bringing Miller back to New York.
Would Vancouver’s GM, Patrik Allvin, be willing to adjust his demands?
In short, I do not believe that the Canadiens have what it takes to be part of this trade dance, but it doesn’t hurt Hughes to gauge his counterpart’s interest.
In Brief
– A lovely visitor!
Lane Hutson is in Ottawa with his parents to watch his brother Cole & Team USA take on Team Finland at the World Juniors gold medal game pic.twitter.com/mCWqlbtvNT
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 6, 2025
– It’s stunning…
Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho put on an absolute clinic in OT vs. the Pens pic.twitter.com/uY1pMp2Bwi
— Jason Gold (@JayGold85) January 6, 2025
– George LaRocky is back!
Another checkmark off my Bucketlist
Un autre crochet sur ma “Bucketlist”
Thanks – Merci !!! @TheSlyStallone @MathieuNantel3 – video producer- producteur
Ben Roger – Director – Metteur en scène @PAGirard – Video editing – Montage vidéo#NeverGiveUp… pic.twitter.com/DxFEbQtANY
— Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) January 6, 2025
– Eight in a row.
Un huitième gain de suite pour les Wildcatshttps://t.co/Sgz8m5X5gJ
— RDS (@RDSca) January 6, 2025
– Tight match at halftime.
Halftime on @SNFonNBC
Vikings 6
Lions 10
: #MINvsDET on NBC/Peacock
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/M3K5eeLm6I
— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2025