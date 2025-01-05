The Canucks are looking to trade J.T. Miller or Elias Pettersson.

Things are not going well in the Vancouver Canucks’ locker room, or as we say around here: there’s trouble brewing!

According to @FriedgeHNIC, the Canucks are targeting a centre in any return for JT or Petey. So it’s gotten to that point. — Jason Brough (@SadClubCommish) January 5, 2025

Well, according to Elliotte Friedman, it seems the Canucks are ready to part ways with one of the players in exchange for another center.

It’s interesting because, first of all, if the Vancouver team wants to part with either of its two forwards, it shows us that the problem really lies between them and neither is bad for the locker room.

The team believes that the departure of one or the other should solve the conflict situation.We can also understand why the Canucks want to trade one of their center players for another center, hoping to maintain the same level of talent while resolving internal disputes.Personally, I believe the British Columbian team should rather try to trade Miller than Pettersson, if only for the age difference, as at 31, the former is five years older than the latter.Moreover, Pettersson is a player drafted and developed by the Canucks, having spent his entire career in Vancouver.However, I imagine it will depend mainly on the interest of other GMs and the offers that will be on the table for both players.

Furthermore, my colleague Michaël Petit wrote earlier this week that Chris Drury, the general manager of the Rangers, would be interested in bringing Miller back to New York.

However, if the Canucks want to acquire a center in return, we might wonder if they would really be interested in Vincent Trocheck or Mika Zibanejad, both of whom have 24 points in 39 games this season.

Would Vancouver’s GM, Patrik Allvin, be willing to adjust his demands?

And also, should Kent Hughes give Allvin a call to discuss?The arrival of Miller or Pettersson would strengthen our center league, which is rather weak, and would immediately improve the Canadiens, but what would be the price to pay?The only interesting center player would be Nick Suzuki, and it would be surprising if the team were willing to sacrifice its captain.And since Vancouver wants to remain competitive immediately, it would be surprising that they are interested in young players for the future.

In short, I do not believe that the Canadiens have what it takes to be part of this trade dance, but it doesn’t hurt Hughes to gauge his counterpart’s interest.

In Brief

– A lovely visitor!

Lane Hutson is in Ottawa with his parents to watch his brother Cole & Team USA take on Team Finland at the World Juniors gold medal game pic.twitter.com/mCWqlbtvNT — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 6, 2025

– It’s stunning…

Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho put on an absolute clinic in OT vs. the Pens pic.twitter.com/uY1pMp2Bwi — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) January 6, 2025

– George LaRocky is back!

Another checkmark off my Bucketlist Un autre crochet sur ma “Bucketlist” Thanks – Merci !!! @TheSlyStallone @MathieuNantel3 – video producer- producteur Ben Roger – Director – Metteur en scène @PAGirard – Video editing – Montage vidéo#NeverGiveUp… pic.twitter.com/DxFEbQtANY — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) January 6, 2025

– Eight in a row.

Un huitième gain de suite pour les Wildcatshttps://t.co/Sgz8m5X5gJ — RDS (@RDSca) January 6, 2025

– Tight match at halftime.