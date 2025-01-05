Roman Josi does not like the way Justin Barron plays.Jonathan Di Gregorio
Justin Barron continues to search for his game, and it even frustrated Roman Josi last night.
But the Predators have a long-term vision with the young defender: https://t.co/k9miR6dZyt
— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) January 5, 2025
Andrew Brunette, the Predators’ coach, advocates for a more conservative defensive style. He asks his defenders to stay back and not support the attack, except for their star defender Roman Josi.
It’s understandable that the situation can be frustrating for the veteran defender, but is publicly showing his anger really the solution to the problem?
Moreover, so far, Barron’s play has not impressed The Tennessean journalist Alex Daugherty, who particularly criticizes the young player’s decision-making.
I don’t want to overreact to 4+ games, but… Justin Barron is tough to watch. Just from a decision-making point of view, he is all over the place.
— Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) January 5, 2025
This leads to the question: what is the Predators’ goal for Barron? He is primarily a defender with offensive potential but has long-standing weaknesses in his zone.
Let’s hope for both parties that results will eventually come.
