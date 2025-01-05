Roman Josi does not like the way Justin Barron plays.

The problem Josi has with Barron is that the young defender is taking too many risks offensively, and that is his job, as we learn in an article by Nicolas Cloutier published on TVA Sports.

I mentioned earlier this week that Justin Barron is not doing very well since his arrival with the Nashville Predators.The defender has been scratched three times, has no points and a -3 plus/minus, and recently his play seems to be frustrating his teammate Roman Josi.Barron participated in the last three games of his team after being scratched on December 30. Since then, he has maintained a zero plus/minus while playing over 17 minutes per game with the Preds, who have just won their last two matches.

Andrew Brunette, the Predators’ coach, advocates for a more conservative defensive style. He asks his defenders to stay back and not support the attack, except for their star defender Roman Josi.

However, in his last two games, Barron has tried offensive pushes by supporting the forwards, which seemed to upset Josi.

It’s understandable that the situation can be frustrating for the veteran defender, but is publicly showing his anger really the solution to the problem?

Moreover, so far, Barron’s play has not impressed The Tennessean journalist Alex Daugherty, who particularly criticizes the young player’s decision-making.

I don’t want to overreact to 4+ games, but… Justin Barron is tough to watch. Just from a decision-making point of view, he is all over the place. — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) January 5, 2025

This leads to the question: what is the Predators’ goal for Barron? He is primarily a defender with offensive potential but has long-standing weaknesses in his zone.

Thus, it is in an offensive context that the Preds and his teammate Roman Josi should expect to see their young defender shine.However, it can also be understood that for now, his team likely prefers to see him get accustomed to the system and improve his decision-making before letting him take risks offensively.But is this really the ideal context for him to develop to his full potential? Only time will tell.Nevertheless, the Predators want to be patient with Barron, whom they see as a long-term project, allowing him to regain his confidence and become an important part of the team.

Let’s hope for both parties that results will eventually come.

