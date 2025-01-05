International Hockey: Luc Tardif wants Russia’s return “as soon as possible”Jonathan Di Gregorio
Luc Tardif on Russia: “We want them back as soon as possible, because that would mean the war (in Ukraine) is over.”
— Ryan Kennedy (@THNRyanKennedy) January 5, 2025
“We want [Russia] back as soon as possible, because that means the war is over.”
While Tardif expresses some optimism regarding Russia’s return, it is mainly in the hope of a quick resolution to the conflict with the arrival of the new President of the United States, Donald Trump, who has promised to end this war as early as the beginning of his term, as learned from this article by Joshua Clipperton published on msn.com.
In Brief
– Big victory for the Lions!
VICTOIREEEEE!! Nos Lions blanchissent le Thunder en remportant les trois matchs de ce weekend!
La marque finale est une présentation de la @fromagerievictoria! pic.twitter.com/sGU3XmUW28
— Lions de Trois-Rivières (@Lions3r) January 5, 2025
– A must-listen.
I had lots to say about the Slafkovsky scrutiny. You are going to be interested in seeing the comparisons to other power forwards who have gone on to success. We chat about Dobes, Montreal’s young core being the same age…and tons of video on Demidov. https://t.co/ZYfI1MgfTw
— Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 5, 2025
– The Bucs finish at the top of their division.
FINAL: Bucs clinch the NFC South in Week 18! #NOvsTB pic.twitter.com/P04GoDFYcX
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
– Ready for the playoffs!
FINAL: Eagles finish 14-3! #NYGvsPHI pic.twitter.com/9WBWy1RXWH
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
– Surprise victory for the Bears!
FINAL: @ChicagoBears win in thrilling fashion at Lambeau! #DaBears pic.twitter.com/DQAnWENHkQ
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
– And the Pats!
FINAL: Patriots cap off the 2024 season with a win #BUFvsNE pic.twitter.com/ZsM9X2GzlO
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
– Victory in overtime!
FINAL: Panthers finish the season with an OT win! #CARvsATL pic.twitter.com/hSL56nAJea
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Breaking: The New England Patriots have fired head coach Jerod Mayo after one season, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/iDi0YDgSz2
— ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2025