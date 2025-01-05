Deferred money: Frank Vatrano signs a contract like Shohei Ohtani

Frank Vatrano is a valuable player for the Anaheim Ducks.

He produces well offensively: he finished the last campaign with a total of 37 goals, his highest in his career. In his first season in the Ducks’ uniform, he scored 24.

The forward has therefore signed a contract extension with the Ducks. We’re talking about a three-year deal worth $18 million.

But here’s what’s interesting about that contract.

Vatrano signed a deal similar to Shohei Ohtani: he will receive $3 million in actual salary during the term of his agreement… And starting in 2035, Vatrano will be able to earn $900,000 per year until 2045.

Frank Vatrano’s 3-year, $18M extension is an interesting one. He will get paid $3M a year in base salary but then $9M in deferred salary. Starting 10 years from now in 2035, will make $900,000 a year for 10 years, and his plan is to live outside of California (and its tax system)… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 5, 2025

His plan is to move out of California after his contract to pay less taxes:

I say it resembles Shohei Ohtani’s contract, and you will understand why.

In December 2023, the MLB superstar signed a $700 million contract… But he will only receive 20 of the 700 million dollars of his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years.

He will receive the other $680 million starting in 2034, until 2043.This is the first contract of its kind that we see in the NHL, and one must wonder if this could become a trend for the various teams in the Bettman circuit.

Because there’s an advantage: Vatrano’s contract will count for $4.57 million against the Ducks’ salary cap (instead of $6 million).

It’s $18M, but an AAV of $4.57M, because of $9M in deferred salary.

In 2035, he will make $900K/year for 10 years.

Like Ohtani, he will live outside of California and be able to pay less tax on that deferred cash — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 5, 2025

This will allow the Anaheim team to have more money for other players:The contract is interesting for both the player and the organization.

It is true that it is odd to think that Vatrano will receive money until 2045… But at the same time, it should not be forgotten that the salary cap will rise in the coming years and that amount will become quite minimal.

A nice signing for the Ducks, therefore…. And Vatrano, in the process, secures his financial future.

