Oh.

This time, let’s say I didn’t see it coming.

The #LAKings have placed Arthur Kaliyev on waivers. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 5, 2025

The Kings have decided to place Arthur Kaliyev on waivers. It is known that there is a connection between him and the Canadiens:

In recent years, we have often heard the Canadiens’ name in discussions for a potential trade involving the forward.

Now that he is available for free, will Kent Hughes want to take advantage if he is still available in the Canadiens’ ranks?

The question arises…

More details to come…