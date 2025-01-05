Cole Caufield is the top away scorer in the NHL

Cole Caufield is the top away scorer in the NHLMarc-Olivier Cook
three goals in his last three games (+ one in the shootout)
bringing home a three-game goal streak#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/IFshtJeBz7
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 5, 2025
Montreal completes the late comeback with goals from Caufield and Dach in the shootout pic.twitter.com/EElrRFO29u
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 5, 2025
The one nicknamed “Tit-Cole” in Montreal is sitting in 9th place among the NHL’s top scorers, but it goes even further than that.
There was a comment that came up often during Caufield’s early years in the NHL.
Cole Caufield is good… But we primarily talk about a guy useful on the power play!
He has seven goals scored with the man advantage, but he also has 14 at five-on-five. That’s good.
His game is more developed (good news for the Canadiens) and he has also found a way to be more consistent this season. He has 36 points in 39 games, placing him 2nd among the Canadiens’ top scorers behind Nick Suzuki.
We know that his small stature is probably one of the reasons behind that decision… But a goal scorer remains a goal scorer, regardless of size.
