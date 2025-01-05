Cole Caufield is the top away scorer in the NHL

three goals in his last three games (+ one in the shootout) bringing home a three-game goal streak#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/IFshtJeBz7 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 5, 2025

Cole Caufield is on fire!He scored his 21st goal of the season last night against the Avalanche, and he helped the Canadiens win in Colorado by also scoring in the shootout.When #13 is in form, he is (really) useful for the Canadiens:It is hard to fault him for anything since the start of the campaign.

The one nicknamed “Tit-Cole” in Montreal is sitting in 9th place among the NHL’s top scorers, but it goes even further than that.

Caufield is also the best in the category of goals scored away from home (15).He stands ahead of guys like Leon Draisaitl, Sam Reinhart, and Alex Ovechkin in this regard:

There was a comment that came up often during Caufield’s early years in the NHL.

Cole Caufield is good… But we primarily talk about a guy useful on the power play!

Now, what is really interesting is to see the sniper scoring goals at even strength as well.

He has seven goals scored with the man advantage, but he also has 14 at five-on-five. That’s good.

His game is more developed (good news for the Canadiens) and he has also found a way to be more consistent this season. He has 36 points in 39 games, placing him 2nd among the Canadiens’ top scorers behind Nick Suzuki.

In all this, we must wonder if the U.S. officials regret the decision not to select him for the Four Nations Tournament.

We know that his small stature is probably one of the reasons behind that decision… But a goal scorer remains a goal scorer, regardless of size.

And Caufield is proving that recently.

