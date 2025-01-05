Martin St-Louis did well to limit Slafkovsky’s ice time last night.Marc-Olivier Cook
But even if he is scoring points, that doesn’t mean he is playing his best hockey of his career. Far from it, in fact…
Oof Slaf is pissed
— Pad (@paqdaddy) January 5, 2025
But we know what the problem with Slaf has been lately: he doesn’t always look like a guy who is hungry on the ice.
When we see him dragging his skates and playing softly, it doesn’t match the energy of the rest of the team.
