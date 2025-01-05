Excellence of Jakub Dobes: Cayden Primeau may have to wait a long time

Excellence of Jakub Dobes: Cayden Primeau may have to wait a long timeMathis Therrien
Nothin' to see here folks.. It's just Jakub Dobes winning his 2nd career NHL game while lookin' like a brick wall. #GoHabsGo
Jakub Dobeš in the NHL:
57 shots faced
56 saves
.982 SV%
2/2 saves in the shootout
2-0-0.
Jakub Dobes stopped 22 of 23 shots to lift the @CanadiensMTL to victory and improve to 2-0-0 in his NHL career.
Dobes is having a sensational start in the NHL, and let’s say he’s already beginning to make a name for himself.
il faut toujours y croire
always believe
In short, with all this positivity surrounding Dobes, one wonders why he wasn’t recalled by the Canadiens sooner.
If I was Martin St. Louis I'd think seriously about starting Jakub Dobes in goal again Monday night at Bell Centre against Vancouver Canucks.
In Brief
– A very nice victory for the Laval Rocket last night.
MARQUE FINALE
MARQUE FINALE

FINAL SCORE
– To be monitored closely today.
It's time for the medal games! #WorldJuniors
– To listen to.
Max sent a puck flying at his coach… right where it hurts!
