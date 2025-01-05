Excellence of Jakub Dobes: Cayden Primeau may have to wait a long time

Nothin’ to see here folks.. It’s just Jakub Dobes winning his 2nd career NHL game while lookin’ like a brick wall. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/PyXXcfzsxC — Hockey Junkie (@HockeyJunkieYT) January 5, 2025

Jakub Dobeš in the NHL: 57 shots faced

56 saves

.982 SV%

2/2 saves in the shootout 2-0-0. pic.twitter.com/ituU83z2f3 — Canadiens Muse (@Canadiens_Muse) January 5, 2025

Jakub Dobes stopped 22 of 23 shots to lift the @CanadiensMTL to victory and improve to 2-0-0 in his NHL career.#NHLStats: https://t.co/anfSLmtG62 pic.twitter.com/pCE5cKupEB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 5, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens truly surprised everyone last night by defeating the Colorado Avalanche.Almost nobody expected the Habs to come away with at least a point, let alone play a close game.In fact, I tell you, when I sat down to watch the game with my dad, we looked at each other saying it would be a tough match and that we would likely lose by several goals.But in the end, the Canadiens found a way to not only play a close game against one of the best teams in the NHL, but also to secure two very big points at altitude.And those two points, well, they are largely credited to Jakub Dobes.The rookie goalie was sensational, saving 22 of the 23 shots directed at him, making several crucial stops.Dobes has thus achieved two excellent starts so far in his young NHL career, having allowed only one goal on 57 shots.The 23-year-old Czech goalie is also the first goalie in the history of the Canadiens to allow only one goal in his first two NHL games. He is also the 5th rookie goalie in the history of the Canadiens to win his first two NHL games.

Dobes is having a sensational start in the NHL, and let’s say he’s already beginning to make a name for himself.

il faut toujours y croire always believe#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/z0UVFVP0mP — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 5, 2025

Habs fans have already embraced him and are comparing him to Carey Price, and in the locker room, the young Czech seems to be very well-liked, as evidenced by his teammates teasing him during his post-game interview.

In short, with all this positivity surrounding Dobes, one wonders why he wasn’t recalled by the Canadiens sooner.

If I was Martin St. Louis I’d think seriously about starting Jakub Dobes in goal again Monday night at Bell Centre against Vancouver Canucks. #Habs #HabsIO — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 5, 2025

In Brief

He brings a breath of fresh air to the locker room, and above all, he helps Samuel Montembeault by being a solid backup goalie, something Cayden Primeau never managed to do.Even though Primeau won his first game back in Laval , the American goalie might be waiting a long time before he gets back to the NHL if Dobes continues to perform like this.The Czech goalie ultimately brings stability and consistency to the backup goalie position, and if this continues, Primeau will remain in Laval for good.Dobes was so solid and confident last night that many are starting to wonder if Martin St. Louis might give him the start on Monday at the Bell Centre against the Vancouver Canucks.It would be a nice reward and a great gift to give Dobes his first game at the Bell Centre while he has the wind at his back.In short, with a back-to-back on Friday (against the Capitals in Washington) and Saturday (against the Dallas Stars at the Bell Centre), Dobes will surely get a third career start this week.

– A very nice victory for the Laval Rocket last night.

MARQUE FINALE

FINAL SCORE pic.twitter.com/nEOOvbG7Nd — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 5, 2025

– To be monitored closely today.

– To listen to.