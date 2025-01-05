Ivan Demidov scores a goal in a sixth consecutive match.Mathis Therrien
Since the Montreal Canadiens’ management visited Ivan Demidov in Russia, the CH prospect has been simply unstoppable.
He is playing on the 1st line again today:
Demidov last 5 games
6 Goals
3 Assists
9 Points
+7
TOI 12:49#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XRBMbnWRXn
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 5, 2025
And let’s say that Demidov has not wasted any time to showcase his talent and continued his excellent streak, as he scored a goal in his sixth consecutive game.
It’s a SIX-game goal streak for Ivan Demidov!
The 19-year-old now has 30 points in 40 games! pic.twitter.com/av7Q5KAqiu
— KHL (@khl_eng) January 5, 2025
It is also worth noting that this is Demidov’s 30th point of the season.
Let’s hope this continues until the end of the season.
