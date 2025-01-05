Ivan Demidov scores a goal in a sixth consecutive match.

Since the Montreal Canadiens’ management visited Ivan Demidov in Russia, the CH prospect has been simply unstoppable.

He is playing on the 1st line again today:

Demidov last 5 games

6 Goals

3 Assists

9 Points

+7

TOI 12:49

Indeed, since the visit from Kent Hughes, Nick Brobov, and Vincent Lecavalier to SKA St. Petersburg, Demidov has scored at least one goal in each of his games.This also coincides with the fact that Roman Rotenberg, the head coach of SKA, has promoted Ivan Demidov to the top-6, even on the first line.Once again today, Demidov finds himself on the first line of SKA, as St. Petersburg faces Vityaz Moscow Oblast, one of the worst teams in the KHL.

And let’s say that Demidov has not wasted any time to showcase his talent and continued his excellent streak, as he scored a goal in his sixth consecutive game.

It’s a SIX-game goal streak for Ivan Demidov! The 19-year-old now has 30 points in 40 games! pic.twitter.com/av7Q5KAqiu — KHL (@khl_eng) January 5, 2025

The CH prospect made a very good shot to score his 13th goal of the season.This goal allowed SKA to narrow the gap to one goal in the first period, as they were trailing 2 to 0.

It is also worth noting that this is Demidov’s 30th point of the season.

The CH prospect thus reaches a nice milestone, as he now has 13 goals and 27 assists in 40 games.This is really a very good haul considering all the games where Demidov hardly had any ice time or was simply glued to the bench.The ordeal seems to be finally behind Demidov, who can now focus on his performances rather than his ice time.

Let’s hope this continues until the end of the season.

