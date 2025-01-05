Jake Evans: “I want to continue my career with the Montreal Canadiens.”Mathis Therrien
Both players are having an excellent season and making the Canadiens’ fourth line one of the best in the entire NHL alongside Joel Armia.
@renlavoietva says on TVA Sports during the game against Colorado that he spoke with Jake Evans before the game in Chicago and Evans told him he wants to be clear, he wants to continue his career in Montreal. Renaud also mentions the team wants to keep him #GoHabsGo
In Brief
– It was indeed a loss to expect because of the schedule last night, but the Canadiens still won.
It was a shocker. The Canadiens did it again. It was “scheduled loss” night and they still won.
All the highs of beating another top team in this Call Of The Wilde for @Global_Montreal https://t.co/A7ljA1FFQP
– From one Hutson to another.
Captain Ryan Leonard, forward Danny Nelson, and defenseman Cole Hutson were named @usahockey‘s three best players of the tournament. Cole Hutson’s brother, Lane, was one of Team USA’s 3 best in last year’s tournament.
Why Canada lost at the World Juniors … and it’s probably not what too many of you think #WorldJuniors #WorldJuniors2025 #TeamCanada #HockeyCanada https://t.co/ATutyY6XcC
