Jake Evans: “I want to continue my career with the Montreal Canadiens.”

If I were to ask you what the best revelation this season for the Montreal Canadiens is, you would probably hesitate between two players: Emil Heineman and Jake Evans.

Both players are having an excellent season and making the Canadiens’ fourth line one of the best in the entire NHL alongside Joel Armia.

@renlavoietva says on TVA Sports during the game against Colorado that he spoke with Jake Evans before the game in Chicago and Evans told him he wants to be clear, he wants to continue his career in Montreal. Renaud also mentions the team wants to keep him #GoHabsGo — Cheering The Logo (@CheeringTheLogo) January 5, 2025

In Brief

And this success is largely due to the emergence of Jake Evans, who is currently having the best season of his career.The 28-year-old center is simply unrecognizable this season, producing offensively at a pace of just under 50 points, which would shatter his best mark of 29 points.Evans is one of the best players on the Canadiens this season, and he is especially one of the most useful players to the team in all departments.In short, number 71 for the Canadiens is emerging as a key piece for the team, coinciding with the last year of his contract.And to that end, for those who are worried, Jake Evans has stated that he wants to continue his career with the Montreal Canadiens.Indeed, this is what Renaud Lavoie stated last night during the first period, as he explained he spoke to Evans before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.Evans then told Renaud Lavoie that he wished to continue with the Canadiens beyond the current season, and therefore, he wanted to sign a new contract in Montreal.This is very big news given that we were all beginning to question Evans, wondering whether he would want to maximize his earnings on the free agent market, or if he truly wanted to stay in Montreal.With this statement, we can believe that an agreement could very well be reached between Evans and the Canadiens, unless Kent Hughes decides to trade Evans at the trade deadline if he receives an offer that he simply cannot refuse.However, if the Canadiens remain in the mix as they are currently, fighting for a playoff spot, Hughes may decide to keep Evans and re-sign him even before the trade deadline.If the Canadiens are in the race, they will want to remain competitive, and thus they will retain Evans.As for the amount of a potential next contract for Evans, Renaud Lavoie believes that something around $3 million per year would be expected, for at least three years.In short, this is a story to keep a close eye on, but this news is very positive for Canadiens fans.

– It was indeed a loss to expect because of the schedule last night, but the Canadiens still won.

It was a shocker. The Canadiens did it again. It was “scheduled loss” night and they still won. All the highs of beating another top team in this Call Of The Wilde for @Global_Montreal https://t.co/A7ljA1FFQP — Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) January 5, 2025

– From one Hutson to another.

Captain Ryan Leonard, forward Danny Nelson, and defenseman Cole Hutson were named @usahockey‘s three best players of the tournament. Cole Hutson’s brother, Lane, was one of Team USA’s 3 best in last year’s tournament. — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) January 5, 2025

– A must-read.

Why Canada lost at the World Juniors … and it’s probably not what too many of you think #WorldJuniors #WorldJuniors2025 #TeamCanada #HockeyCanada https://t.co/ATutyY6XcC — Don Brennan (@SunDoniB) January 5, 2025

– Indeed.