The CH has defeated the last four Stanley Cup champions abroad.

The Montreal Canadiens have defeated the last four Stanley Cup champions and lost to the last place team in the NHL in the last 5 games — Jared Book (@jaredbook) January 5, 2025

December 28: 4-0 victory against the Florida Panthers – 2024 Champions

December 29: 5-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning – 2020 and 2021 Champions

December 31: 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights – 2023 Champions

January 3: Loss against the Chicago Blackhawks – 32nd NHL team

January 4: 2-1 victory against the Colorado Avalanche – 2022 Champions

Best records #LNH Since December 17 1- MTL 7-2-0 14 pts

2- COL 6-1-0 12 pts

3- VEG 6-1-0 12 pts Quite an impressive run by the Tricolore@TVASports — Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) January 5, 2025

In the last days and weeks, the Montreal Canadiens have provided us with simply impressive performances.We see a club that is tenacious, determined, and especially confident in its abilities.It had been a long time since the Canadiens generated so much excitement and enthusiasm among their fans, and with the recent sequence of games, we have just experienced some very beautiful emotions.The most impressive part of all this is that the majority of this sequence was done away from home, and therefore far from Montreal, through a grueling trip.This trip concluded last night against the Colorado Avalanche, and against all odds, the Canadiens managed to finish their journey with a surprising 2-1 victory in a shootout The CH thus earned eight points out of a possible ten during its five-game trip after Christmas, against very good teams.And not only are they good teams, but they are recent former Stanley Cup champions.In fact, the Canadiens just defeated the last four Stanley Cup champions within the span of five games.Throughout these five games, the only defeat for the CH came against the worst team in the NHL, which is really a classic for the Canadiens, winning against good teams and losing to bad ones.Post-Christmas trip:In short, the CH has just experienced its best run of the season, visiting the champions of the last five seasons.This is impressive and truly very encouraging for the future, both for the players and the fans.It is clear that there is enormous confidence reigning in the locker room as they return home following this sequence.Moreover, if we extend this sequence until December 17, we realize that the Canadiens have the best record in the entire NHL.

In short, the CH has really provided us with excellent performances lately, and it is truly promising for what lies ahead, especially considering that Martin St-Louis’s team is really back in the mix.

In Brief

Indeed, Montreal is just one little point behind the Ottawa Senators and the last playoff spot.

– Indeed.

It’s clear now, after winning 10 of their last 15 games, that the Canadiens took a step back to take two forward, and it’s given them something so much more valuable than just two points in the standings. (@EricEngels) https://t.co/0zu5N8Zwsl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 5, 2025

– A note.

Two key players behind the scenes have contributed to the recent success of the Montreal Canadiens. Vincent Riendeau, goalie scout, who spotted Dobes in 2020. Yannick St-Pierre, video scout, who praised Emil Heineman internally before his acquisition. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) January 5, 2025

– To watch today.

ALERT Habs Prospects Ivan Demidov

He is playing on the 1st line again today:

Demidov last 5 games

6 Goals

3 Assists

9 Points

+7

TOI 12:49#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XRBMbnWRXn — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 5, 2025

– Comments from Tavares, Marchand, and Scheifele on Team Canada Junior’s quick elimination.

John Tavares, Brad Marchand, and Mark Scheifele weigh in on Team Canada’s tough loss at the World Juniors #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/AxbgsY8XjJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 4, 2025

– Michkov is learning more and more.