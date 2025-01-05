The CH has defeated the last four Stanley Cup champions abroad.Mathis Therrien
The Montreal Canadiens have defeated the last four Stanley Cup champions and lost to the last place team in the NHL in the last 5 games
- December 28: 4-0 victory against the Florida Panthers – 2024 Champions
- December 29: 5-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning – 2020 and 2021 Champions
- December 31: 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights – 2023 Champions
- January 3: Loss against the Chicago Blackhawks – 32nd NHL team
- January 4: 2-1 victory against the Colorado Avalanche – 2022 Champions
Best records #LNH Since December 17
1- MTL 7-2-0 14 pts
2- COL 6-1-0 12 pts
3- VEG 6-1-0 12 pts
Quite an impressive run by the Tricolore@TVASports
In short, the CH has really provided us with excellent performances lately, and it is truly promising for what lies ahead, especially considering that Martin St-Louis’s team is really back in the mix.
In Brief
– Indeed.
It’s clear now, after winning 10 of their last 15 games, that the Canadiens took a step back to take two forward, and it’s given them something so much more valuable than just two points in the standings. (@EricEngels) https://t.co/0zu5N8Zwsl
– A note.
Two key players behind the scenes have contributed to the recent success of the Montreal Canadiens.
Vincent Riendeau, goalie scout, who spotted Dobes in 2020.
Yannick St-Pierre, video scout, who praised Emil Heineman internally before his acquisition.
– To watch today.
ALERT Habs Prospects Ivan Demidov
He is playing on the 1st line again today:
Demidov last 5 games
6 Goals
3 Assists
9 Points
+7
TOI 12:49#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XRBMbnWRXn
– Comments from Tavares, Marchand, and Scheifele on Team Canada Junior’s quick elimination.
John Tavares, Brad Marchand, and Mark Scheifele weigh in on Team Canada’s tough loss at the World Juniors #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/AxbgsY8XjJ
– Michkov is learning more and more.
John Tortorella on Matvei Michkov on being receptive with helping him learning to play in the NHL:
«He’s fantastic. The biggest compliment is to call a player, a hockey player. He loves playing. The only maintenance we have with him is the language barrier.»#Flyers
