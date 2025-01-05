Top-5: Matthew Knies scores his first career hat trick

Top-5: Matthew Knies scores his first career hat trickMathis Therrien
It was an excellent hockey game, largely thanks to the Maple Leafs’ first line, which amassed a total of 13 points.
Matthew Knies finds the back of the net three times for the first hat trick of his career!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/FugT3CXpD9
Who leaned on the switch
The lights went out in Seattle pic.twitter.com/EzTfIKNICh
She was in Seattle last night, and she was able to name the Kraken’s lines.
Des trios. Une légende : Marie-Philip Poulin (@pou29)
@seattlekraken pic.twitter.com/mQxk74NPMH
872 FOR OVECHKIN
23 to go…
(: @espn) pic.twitter.com/f8xIHV7Snk
With this goal, Ovechkin is now just 23 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record.
23 goals in 43 games is more than achievable for the Caps’ number 8.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are on fire right now in the NHL, and it’s mainly the work of one line.
If we take Monahan’s case alone, well, the former Canadiens player has 15 points in his last eight games,
Power play goal for Columbus!
Scored by Kirill Marchenko with 17:45 remaining in the 2nd period.
Assisted by Sean Monahan and Kent Johnson.
Columbus: 2
St. Louis: 0#STLvsCBJ #CBJ #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Iq6NstZa4b
We’re moving on to another former Canadiens player, but this time, for less positive news, as Joel Edmundson was injured in a 2 to 1 victory for the Los Angeles Kings over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Scary scene in LA as Joel Edmundson collides with Zemgus Girgensons while jumping to catch a pass and lands awkwardly on his neck
Overtime
– Macklin Celebrini takes the lead in rookie scoring with his 13th.
Celebrini finds the five-hole on the rush! pic.twitter.com/yV2oycES6N
– Hat trick for Ryan O’Reilly.
Ryan O’Reilly’s hat trick led the @PredsNHL to victory!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/FLtqRurC02
– Here are all the results from yesterday.
Alex Ovechkin chipped away at the all-time goals record, while Matthew Knies and Ryan O’Reilly both scored hat tricks during an eventful 12-game Saturday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/anfSLmtG62 pic.twitter.com/U8DWLfAOHR
– Here are the top scorers from yesterday.
– On the schedule today in the NHL: five games.