The Canadiens conclude their trip with a victory in Colorado.Raphael Simard
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0LOVdZk8hX
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 5, 2025
Lehkonen — MacKinnon — Rantanen
Colton — Mittelstadt — Drouin
Kiviranta — Kelly — O’Connor
Olausson — Parssinen — Innala
Toews — Makar
Girard — Manson
Middleton — Malinski
Blackwood
Miner pic.twitter.com/3kvFWPClK4
— Everyday Avs (@EverydayAvs) January 5, 2025
Mikko Rantanen nets his 100th career power play goal!
Watch Canadiens vs. Avalanche on SNE or stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/Li75kgDhQL
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 5, 2025
Was it Lane Hutson’s fault?
Ross Colton goes off for goaltender interference as he CRASHES into rookie tendy Jakub Dobes pic.twitter.com/BpmDMSbENp
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 5, 2025
Another game, another goal for Cole Caufield!
The American scores his 21st goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/7YTfd5Ya0I
— RDS (@RDSca) January 5, 2025
Heading to shootouts, which favored Martin St-Louis’s squad.
Overtime
– The Rocket won.
A perfect weekend for the Rocket against the Abbotsford Canucks! pic.twitter.com/gH09qS5MUt
— RDS (@RDSca) January 5, 2025
– A big lack of opportunism.
The Habs shooting the puck tonight
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 5, 2025
– Apparently, Jake Evans would like to stay in Montreal. He wouldn’t say otherwise, but still.
@renlavoietva says on TVA Sports during the game against Colorado that he spoke with Jake Evans before the game in Chicago and Evans told him he wants to be clear, he wants to continue his career in Montreal. Renaud also mentions the team wants to keep him #GoHabsGo
— Cheering The Logo (@CheeringTheLogo) January 5, 2025
– The one who stopped 22 of the 23 shots directed at him was excellent.
He’s not.
Dobes is a keeper.
Competes hard. https://t.co/DiVoI0e3Ee
— Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) January 5, 2025
– Oh really?
According to @FriedgeHNIC, the Canucks are targeting a centre in any return for JT or Petey. So it’s gotten to that point.
— Jason Brough (@SadClubCommish) January 5, 2025