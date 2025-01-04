Skip to content
The Canadiens conclude their trip with a victory in Colorado.

 Raphael Simard
Here are the lineups: Tonight's lineup Tonight's lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0LOVdZk8hX — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 5, 2025 Lehkonen — MacKinnon — Rantanen Colton — Mittelstadt — Drouin Kiviranta — Kelly — O'Connor Olausson — […]
After a loss in Chicago, the Canadiens returned to action tonight against the Avalanche.

Jakub Dobes was making his second career start.

Here are the lineups:

Without Patrick Laine and David Savard, the CH faced the music.

Montreal was undisciplined in the first period.

From the very start, Mikko Rantanen completed a play from Nathan MacKinnon to open the scoring. It was the first goal allowed by Dobes in his NHL career.

Later, the fans had a scare when Ross Colton knocked Dobes down.

Was it Lane Hutson’s fault?

Colton received a penalty on the play, but Montreal was unable to capitalize on the power play.

No goals were scored in the second period: both goalies were perfect.

With just under seven minutes left in the game, as nothing was going offensively, Cole Caufield scored his 21st goal of the season.

On the play, Lane Hutson recorded an assist. An assist worth $250,000.

With just under two minutes left in the game, the CH took a bad penalty. Colorado was unable to take advantage of it, neither in regulation nor in overtime.

Heading to shootouts, which favored Martin St-Louis’s squad.

Final score: 2-1 Canadiens

The Canadiens, who earned 8 points out of a possible 10 on the road, will return to action on Monday against the Vancouver Canucks. They will finally be back home.


Overtime

– The Rocket won.

– A big lack of opportunism.

– Apparently, Jake Evans would like to stay in Montreal. He wouldn’t say otherwise, but still.

– The one who stopped 22 of the 23 shots directed at him was excellent.

– Oh really?

