The Canadiens conclude their trip with a victory in Colorado.

Lehkonen — MacKinnon — Rantanen

Colton — Mittelstadt — Drouin

Kiviranta — Kelly — O’Connor

Olausson — Parssinen — Innala Toews — Makar

Girard — Manson

Middleton — Malinski Blackwood

Miner pic.twitter.com/3kvFWPClK4 — Everyday Avs (@EverydayAvs) January 5, 2025

Mikko Rantanen nets his 100th career power play goal! Watch Canadiens vs. Avalanche on SNE or stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/Li75kgDhQL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 5, 2025

After a loss in Chicago, the Canadiens returned to action tonight against the Avalanche.Jakub Dobes was making his second career start.Here are the lineups:Without Patrick Laine and David Savard, the CH faced the music.Montreal was undisciplined in the first period.From the very start, Mikko Rantanen completed a play from Nathan MacKinnon to open the scoring. It was the first goal allowed by Dobes in his NHL career.Later, the fans had a scare when Ross Colton knocked Dobes down.

Was it Lane Hutson’s fault?

Ross Colton goes off for goaltender interference as he CRASHES into rookie tendy Jakub Dobes pic.twitter.com/BpmDMSbENp — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 5, 2025

Another game, another goal for Cole Caufield! The American scores his 21st goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/7YTfd5Ya0I — RDS (@RDSca) January 5, 2025

Colton received a penalty on the play, but Montreal was unable to capitalize on the power play.No goals were scored in the second period: both goalies were perfect.With just under seven minutes left in the game, as nothing was going offensively, Cole Caufield scored his 21st goal of the season.On the play, Lane Hutson recorded an assist. An assist worth $250,000. With just under two minutes left in the game, the CH took a bad penalty. Colorado was unable to take advantage of it, neither in regulation nor in overtime.

Heading to shootouts, which favored Martin St-Louis’s squad.

Overtime

Final score: 2-1 CanadiensThe Canadiens, who earned 8 points out of a possible 10 on the road, will return to action on Monday against the Vancouver Canucks. They will finally be back home.

– The Rocket won.

A perfect weekend for the Rocket against the Abbotsford Canucks! pic.twitter.com/gH09qS5MUt — RDS (@RDSca) January 5, 2025

– A big lack of opportunism.

The Habs shooting the puck tonight pic.twitter.com/7hUGvXIRST — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 5, 2025

– Apparently, Jake Evans would like to stay in Montreal. He wouldn’t say otherwise, but still.

@renlavoietva says on TVA Sports during the game against Colorado that he spoke with Jake Evans before the game in Chicago and Evans told him he wants to be clear, he wants to continue his career in Montreal. Renaud also mentions the team wants to keep him #GoHabsGo — Cheering The Logo (@CheeringTheLogo) January 5, 2025

– The one who stopped 22 of the 23 shots directed at him was excellent.

He’s not. Dobes is a keeper.

Competes hard. https://t.co/DiVoI0e3Ee — Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) January 5, 2025

– Oh really?