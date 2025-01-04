Beck, Mailloux, Fowler, Demidov: the untouchables of Pierre McGuire

Beck, Mailloux, Fowler, Demidov: the untouchables of Pierre McGuireRaphael Simard
Should the #GoHabsGo be buyers or sellers at the deadline?
Pierre McGuire: “There are certain guys that are untouchable. I wouldn’t trade Owen Beck, Demidov, Mailloux, Jacob Fowler” #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/lg1ild2gFn
— The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) January 4, 2025
But Mailloux and Beck? I’m not so sure.
The right-handed defenseman isn’t necessarily having a great second professional season, and if he plays in Montreal one day, it will be in a third-pair role, which could help out in the top-4 from time to time. But with Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, and David Reinbacher, he is dedicated to a more defensive role, despite the fact that he is primarily an offensive defenseman.
In Owen Beck’s case, he is a quality prospect, but a bit like Jake Evans, he is dedicated to a bottom-9 role. I know teams need players like Beck, but to say he is untouchable is a bit much, in my opinion.
But for Demidov and Fowler, McGuire is not wrong. I wouldn’t trade the Russian for many players in the NHL… And Fowler is the team’s future goaltender: he can’t be traded for just anything.
Personally, the term “untouchable” shouldn’t exist, because with the right deal, you can always say “yes” to a trade… Connor McDavid may be untouchable in Edmonton, but if Montreal were to offer Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Jacob Fowler, and Lane Hutson, I don’t think Stan Bowman would say no.
In Brief
– Finland will face the winner between the United States and the Czech Republic. Sweden will face the loser of the semifinal match.
FINLAND ADVANCES TO THE GOLD MEDAL GAME#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/1v6b3U9fNW
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 4, 2025
– Wow.
A last-minute save! pic.twitter.com/2wVFEuorZ3
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 5, 2025
– Must listen.
Martin McGuire spoke with Mike Matheson before the game between the Canadiens and the Colorado Avalanche.https://t.co/u9Ko4hTRnd
— 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) January 5, 2025
– The Ravens secure the top spot in the AFC North division.
The Steelers will play for fifth place in the AFC tonight. pic.twitter.com/oizrMt8xZh
— 3e et 1 | The Podcast (@3e_et1) January 5, 2025