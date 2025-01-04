Beck, Mailloux, Fowler, Demidov: the untouchables of Pierre McGuire

Should the #GoHabsGo be buyers or sellers at the deadline? Pierre McGuire: “There are certain guys that are untouchable. I wouldn’t trade Owen Beck, Demidov, Mailloux, Jacob Fowler” #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/lg1ild2gFn — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) January 4, 2025

The Canadiens are doing well right now, and if this is a preview of the future of the team, we are in good shape.Especially with Patrik Laine and Alexandre Carrier, the club makes much more sense. Imagine when Michael Hage, Ivan Demidov, and other quality prospects are in the Montreal lineup.Despite the many young players pushing through the organization, Pierre McGuire believes only four are untouchable: Ivan Demidov, Jacob Fowler, Owen Beck, and Logan Mailloux.In the case of Demidov and Fowler, I can understand why they would be untouchable.

But Mailloux and Beck? I’m not so sure.

The right-handed defenseman isn’t necessarily having a great second professional season, and if he plays in Montreal one day, it will be in a third-pair role, which could help out in the top-4 from time to time. But with Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, and David Reinbacher, he is dedicated to a more defensive role, despite the fact that he is primarily an offensive defenseman.

Simon Boisvert has said several times: the CH should trade him while he still has some value.

In Owen Beck’s case, he is a quality prospect, but a bit like Jake Evans, he is dedicated to a bottom-9 role. I know teams need players like Beck, but to say he is untouchable is a bit much, in my opinion.

But for Demidov and Fowler, McGuire is not wrong. I wouldn’t trade the Russian for many players in the NHL… And Fowler is the team’s future goaltender: he can’t be traded for just anything.

Personally, the term “untouchable” shouldn’t exist, because with the right deal, you can always say “yes” to a trade… Connor McDavid may be untouchable in Edmonton, but if Montreal were to offer Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Jacob Fowler, and Lane Hutson, I don’t think Stan Bowman would say no.

And Wayne Gretzky, the greatest player of all time, once changed addresses.

