Ivan Demidov could replace Evgeny Kuznetsov at the KHL All-Star Game.

I don’t know when the last time was that the Canadiens got their hands on a player as talented as Ivan Demidov.

Canadiens fans are excited to see him in Montreal. It will be at the beginning of next season.Yesterday, the Russian scored a stunning goal that made headlines. For those who might have missed it, here it is:He finished his game with two goals and one assist while playing on the first line.

The absence of Evgeny Kuznetsov is unfortunate for the team, but for the playing time and opportunities for the Canadiens’ prospect, it’s perfect. The injury to the former Capitals player could also open another door for Demidov.

Hearing #GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov may replace the injured Evgeny Kuznetsov at the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/HieAqARUXG — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) January 4, 2025

Indeed, the KHL All-Star Game could now be a possibility for someone who has 29 points in 39 games this season.Last December, Kuznetsov was hit in the head and could miss as much as two months of activity.Demidov thus has a good chance to participate in his first (and hopefully not last) professional All-Star Game.

For those who haven’t had the chance to see the SKA’s number 91 in action much this season, The Sick Podcast – Draftcast Recruits has published the ice time of the forward during his most recent three-point game.

What I notice is that he always has the puck, creates a lot of opportunities, and plays well on 200 feet. He’s not often in his own zone, which is obviously very good. I also notice that he plays a bit like a center in that he makes plays for his teammates and is good without the puck.

It’s worth taking six minutes of your Saturday to watch this.

