Ivan Demidov could replace Evgeny Kuznetsov at the KHL All-Star Game.Raphael Simard
I don’t know when the last time was that the Canadiens got their hands on a player as talented as Ivan Demidov.
Goodness! Ivan Demidov!
It’s a 5-game goal streak! pic.twitter.com/9832RYRhoG
— KHL (@khl_eng) January 3, 2025
The absence of Evgeny Kuznetsov is unfortunate for the team, but for the playing time and opportunities for the Canadiens’ prospect, it’s perfect. The injury to the former Capitals player could also open another door for Demidov.
Hearing #GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov may replace the injured Evgeny Kuznetsov at the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/HieAqARUXG
— Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) January 4, 2025
For those who haven’t had the chance to see the SKA’s number 91 in action much this season, The Sick Podcast – Draftcast Recruits has published the ice time of the forward during his most recent three-point game.
What I notice is that he always has the puck, creates a lot of opportunities, and plays well on 200 feet. He’s not often in his own zone, which is obviously very good. I also notice that he plays a bit like a center in that he makes plays for his teammates and is good without the puck.
It’s worth taking six minutes of your Saturday to watch this.
In Brief
– Well.
#NYR are 3-10-0 in their last 13 games.
— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 4, 2025
– 2 hours if he goes by car.
«Just 40 minutes separate him from the Bell Centre…», reminds @anthonymarcotte. https://t.co/6qIN3GHDsL
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 4, 2025
– For interested parties.
Montreal’s Victory visits the Boston Fleet on Sundayhttps://t.co/WR5dlqt6PB
— RDS (@RDSca) January 4, 2025
– Poor Jake.
Nick Suzuki trolling Jake Evans, who was mic’d up during practice pic.twitter.com/VCi60dgBd5
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 4, 2025
– Easton Cowan doesn’t find that cool.
The Washington Capitals first-rounder Ryan Leonard is Team USA’s captain and emotional leader – and rival fans are letting him have it.
Story by: @THNRyanKennedy https://t.co/jTes1LBQCR
— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) January 4, 2025