4 Nations: Brad Marchand is looking forward to not being booed in Montreal

liked

Brad Marchand is, in Montreal, a guy who knows how to make himselfhated by the crowd. The Bruins forward enjoys provoking and playing the role of the villain, and he is good at stirring up trouble.

That’s part of his style… and it has made him an indispensable player in the Bruins’ success.

However, in a few weeks, Marchand will swap his Bruins uniform for a Canadian uniform for the Four Nations Face-Off. And this will create a unique context… because this tournament will take place in Montreal.

This means that for once, Marchand will wear the colors of the crowd’s favorites… and listening to him speak, you can tell he is excited:

It’ll be nice not to get booed in Montreal! – Brad Marchand

«It’ll be nice not to get booed in Montreal.» Brad Marchand on the opportunity to play games in Boston and Montreal during the #4Nations Face-Off. pic.twitter.com/Z1iobatm3S — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 4, 2025

Obviously, what usually attracts the crowd’s wrath at the Bell Centre is that he uses his provocative techniques while wearing the opposing team’s uniform. However, during the tournament, he will do so in the Canadian uniform, meaning he will represent the home team’s colors.

This will finally put the theory that “fans would love him if he played for their team” to the test… and I have a feeling he will find a way to be liked in Montreal while the competition lasts.

Let’s also remember that once again this year, Marchand is having a solid season with 15 goals and 31 points in 40 games. We can expect to see him play an important role on the Canadian team, meaning fans on-site will have the opportunity to see him spend quite a bit of time on the ice.

However, one might wonder if, as a matter of principle, certain fans will boo Marchand on principle. And we’ll have to wait until the tournament starts to see…

But considering he is not the crowd’s favorite to begin with, maybe Marchand should be cautious before thinking he won’t be booed at all.

We can arrange that for you… lol https://t.co/kDnawX7y5f — Max Lalonde (@MaxLalonde_) January 4, 2025

In Brief

– Juraj Slafkovský needs to shoot more.

Juraj Slafkovsky’s problem: he doesn’t shoot enough at the net!!! Tailgate Weekend, presented by @BET99Sportsbook pic.twitter.com/Purh3DUKLC — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 4, 2025

– Enjoy listening.

Steev was wearing a mic at practice the other day We mic’d up Steev at practice the other day#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/y2Sg6E0ctV — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 4, 2025

– CMJ: a good tournament for Brayden Yager.