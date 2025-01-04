Jonathan Drouin: “The Canadiens have a great defenseman in the future with Lane Hutson.”

In Montreal, Lane Hutson is probably one of the most popular players with the Canadiens. The defender, who is just a rookie, is already demonstrating the extent of his immense offensive talent.

He has 28 points on the board after 40 career games. That’s impressive, especially for a defender.

It is quite clear that he is special when he steps on the ice… and if you see him in Montreal, you also notice him elsewhere.

In an interview with Renaud Lavoie (TVA Sports) that will be aired in full tonight, Jonathan Drouin talked a bit about the Canadiens’ defender… and you can sense that he is a big fan of the young player’s potential:

The Canadiens have quite a defender for the future [with Lane Hutson]. – Jonathan Drouin

«I still watch the Canadiens. Lane Hutson is a kind of Quinn Hughes.» Jonathan Drouin has never forgotten Montreal. More details during our pre-game Canadiens – Avalanche pic.twitter.com/feqmxyifwZ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 4, 2025

Drouin, who claims to watch “almost every game” of the Canadiens (even though he is no longer a member of the team since the summer of 2023), clearly sees the potential that Hutson demonstrates. The Avalanche forward is eager to see him step on the ice tonight as he faces him in Colorado.

He sees Hutson as a player who, while not identical, reminds him of Quinn Hughes. And of course, if the Canadiens are banking on such a player for their future, it’s good news for the team’s future.

Drouin especially appreciates how the Canadiens manage the development of the defender. The defender makes mistakes, certainly, but the coaching staff allows the young player to make his mistakes, and instead of punishing him, they send him back on the ice, giving him significant minutes.This is a good way to keep him confident even when he makes mistakes.

In short, we’ll see if Drouin is right, but so far, it is quite clear that the young defender is a special player. And seeing him recognized this way elsewhere in the NHL clearly shows that the young player’s performances are drawing attention in the Bettman circuit.

