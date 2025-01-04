ECJ: the leaders promise changes in team building

Canada’s performance at the World Juniors was, let’s say, quite disappointing. The team, which was among the favorites on paper, was eliminated by the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

And after seeing the country face the same fate last year, it has left many discontented.

Seeing Dave Cameron not take the blame has not exactly helped to restore the reputation of Hockey Canada… but at least, the team’s leaders have admitted their mistakes since yesterday.

“What does need to change?” Salmond: “We’ll look at our selection process for sure. We’ll look at how we build teams. … Skill. We’ll be criticized and probably should be criticized about how this team was constructed.” — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 4, 2025

And today, during a press conference held by high-ranking officials at Hockey Canada, one of the officials in question, Scott Salmond, acknowledged that the Canadian team had no excuses and promised changes.More specifically, he wants to reevaluate the player selection process, and thus the construction of the team.Salmond acknowledges that the results are unacceptable and he is aware that he deserves the criticism directed at Hockey Canada. The team was severely lacking in talent, and Salmond acknowledges that today.

Well, pretty much everyone noticed it even before the tournament started, but that’s another story.

That said, promising changes is one thing. Implementing those changes is another… and that will be the challenge for Salmond and Hockey Canada. Right now, the trust between Canadian hockey fans is broken… and the architects of this fiasco no longer have the right to make mistakes.

The expectations for next year’s team will be immense… and the leaders will have a target on their backs. If the team does not reach the finals in a year, the discontent will only increase.

In Brief

So we will see if actions will follow words, but at least, for now, it seems that the leaders are taking their share of the blame. But all these pretty words will be just hot air as long as results/changes are not felt.

