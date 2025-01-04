Michael Pezzetta admits it: it has been very, very difficult for him recently.

Last night, just before the game, we learned that Patrik Laine had flu-like symptoms. This meant he had to miss the match against the Blackhawks… but also that he had to make way for a returnee: Michael Pezzetta.

Of course, when I say “returnee,” it’s because Pezzetta hadn’t played in a very, very long time. In fact, yesterday, he was playing his first game since October 27.

It had been a long time… and he knows it better than anyone.

Mental health-wise, it was the hardest period of my life. – Michael Pezzetta

The supporting forward was left out for 28 consecutive games by Martin St-Louis. https://t.co/hqyHT1Vcl5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 4, 2025

After the game yesterday, Pezz talked to the media, and he acknowledged that not playing for such a long time was not easy for him:

Pezzetta hasn’t been as far out as Zac Jones was with the Rangers this week, but you can still feel through his words that he did not particularly appreciate the treatment he received. He handled it all like a true professional, but being left out for 28 consecutive games for an athlete is not easy.

I’m not saying it wasn’t the right hockey decision (the 12 regular forwards are all playing great hockey right now, so they didn’t deserve to sit), but Pezz still finds himself in an unenviable situation.

The good news, however, is that the rest of the group did not abandon Pezzetta. He claims that his teammates supported him throughout this, and he is grateful for that.

Let’s remember that yesterday, Pezzetta only played 5:49. He was brought into the lineup at the very last minute, and we can think that if Laine is feeling better today, a return to the stands awaits Pezz.

I hope for him that in one way or another, he will get the chance to play a little more during the second half of the season… because right now, he is wasting his 2024-25 season sitting on the bench. At least he can console himself by saying that if he is fed up, he will have the chance to sign elsewhere this summer, as his contract expires at the end of the current season.

In Brief

– The leading scorer among Rocket defensemen is sitting out tonight.

Pascal Vincent sends a message to Adam Engstrom who will watch the game from the stands tonight. Let’s say he really struggled last night in terms of puck management. He even missed a few shifts in the third period. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 4, 2025

– Confirmed: Auston Matthews will return to play tonight.

Auston Matthews confirms he’ll play and plans to go again tomorrow. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) January 4, 2025

– 4 Nations: it’s going to get rough, promises Brad Marchand.

Brad Marchand, on how much emotion and physicality he expects to see at next month’s 4 Nations Face-Off: « Guys are going to be out for blood. » — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 4, 2025

Interesting note from Armstrong, on the trade market: With the break in schedule for the 4 Nations, he anticipates activity to pick up prior to the tourney and teams may need to decide if they’re buyers or sellers a little earlier than normal. https://t.co/eR7YnHwWP1 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 4, 2025

By the way, the GM of Utah expects to see action in the trade market before the tournament starts.

– It was to be expected.

Connor Hughes will be the starting goalie for the Rocket tonight against Abbotsford. We could have gone back with Cayden Primeau, but since the next game won’t be until next Friday, Hughes deserves to see action too. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 4, 2025

