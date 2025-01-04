A first performance of 40 shots was not enough to defeat the worst team in the NHL.Mathis Therrien
It is truly unfortunate, especially considering that Martin St-Louis’ squad dominated the game, achieving their first 40-shot performance of the season.
#Canadiens earlier tonight had their 1st game with 40+ shots on goal since Dec 16, 2023, snapping the 3rd longest streak of under 40 SOG efforts in MTL history at 89 (Only longer: 127 from Mar 26, 2002-Dec 22, 2003 and 94 from Dec 20, 1997-Jan 27, 1999). Despite it, they lost 4-2
— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 4, 2025
It’s crazy to think that the first game of the trip that the Habs lost was against the worst team in the NHL, in the game where they had the most shots on goal.
That’s two important points in the standings that were missed last night, but we can’t fault the Canadiens for playing poorly.
This is a situation that is clearly very frustrating for Habs fans, but they must move on and look to tonight’s game, as the Habs face the Colorado Avalanche starting at 7 PM.
the habs have officially hit 40 sog for the first time this season and have STILL lost to the worst team in the league pic.twitter.com/4b8eLds2X3
— char (@habsexual) January 4, 2025
– Really not ideal.
The Canadiens players arrived in Denver a little after 2:30 AM Quebec time (00:30 local time).
They will face the Avalanche at 7 PM Quebec time (5 PM local time), before returning to MTL the next day to face the Canucks on Monday.
Not an easy schedule…
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 4, 2025
– To be continued.
The Habs will not hold practice today.
So we will have to wait to find out the identity of the starting goalie (Dobes?), as well as the status of Laine (flu), Savard (injured), and Pezzetta.
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 4, 2025
– To read.
NHL report cards: Grading every team’s season as we near the midway point https://t.co/JiPuM3mlEL
— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 4, 2025
