A first performance of 40 shots was not enough to defeat the worst team in the NHL.

The Montreal Canadiens had the chance last night to get within just one point of the playoffs. Indeed, with a victory against the Chicago Blackhawks and a loss by the Ottawa Senators against the St. Louis Blues, the Habs would have found themselves just one point away from the 8th and final playoff spot.Unfortunately, only one of the two necessary elements occurred, as the Senators lost, while the Canadiens dropped a 4-2 game to the worst team in the National Hockey League. The Canadiens remain three points out of the playoffs, thus missing a great opportunity to close the gap, getting within just one point of playoff contention.

It is truly unfortunate, especially considering that Martin St-Louis’ squad dominated the game, achieving their first 40-shot performance of the season.

#Canadiens earlier tonight had their 1st game with 40+ shots on goal since Dec 16, 2023, snapping the 3rd longest streak of under 40 SOG efforts in MTL history at 89 (Only longer: 127 from Mar 26, 2002-Dec 22, 2003 and 94 from Dec 20, 1997-Jan 27, 1999). Despite it, they lost 4-2 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 4, 2025

The Habs had not registered 40 shots or more in a game since December 16, 2023, marking the 3rd longest streak of games without achieving 40 shots or more in Habs history at 89 games.

It’s crazy to think that the first game of the trip that the Habs lost was against the worst team in the NHL, in the game where they had the most shots on goal.

The Canadiens defeated three excellent teams in a row that are currently in playoff positions, only to lose against the worst team in the National Hockey League.

That’s two important points in the standings that were missed last night, but we can’t fault the Canadiens for playing poorly.

The Habs dominated, but lacked opportunism and were stymied by a goaltender in excellent form, as Arvid Soderblom likely played his best game in the NHL.

This is a situation that is clearly very frustrating for Habs fans, but they must move on and look to tonight’s game, as the Habs face the Colorado Avalanche starting at 7 PM.

the habs have officially hit 40 sog for the first time this season and have STILL lost to the worst team in the league pic.twitter.com/4b8eLds2X3 — char (@habsexual) January 4, 2025

Now, what else do I take away from this loss against the Blackhawks?Emil Heineman is having an outstanding season.Seriously, who would have thought at the beginning of the season, when the Swede made the team, that he would have 10 goals by mid-season?Heineman is really producing at an excellent pace for a fourth line player with fairly limited ice time.10 goals and 17 points in 37 games is extremely solid for a 23-year-old rookie, playing an average of 11 minutes per game.This is probably the best revelation of the season.The number 51 of the Habs could very well be on track for a 20-goal season, which would give him excellent leverage for his next contract for next season.Heineman is truly buying himself a long-term spot with the Habs on a third or fourth line.Michael Pezzetta played his first game since October 27.The number 55 played his fourth game of the season last night, and on this occasion, Pezzetta was on the second line with Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook.Unfortunately for Pezz, he did not receive the ice time that typically comes with being on the second line.Pezzetta played 5 minutes and 49 seconds, in what will likely be his only game before the next injury, if Patrik Laine plays today.

The Canadiens players arrived in Denver a little after 2:30 AM Quebec time (00:30 local time). They will face the Avalanche at 7 PM Quebec time (5 PM local time), before returning to MTL the next day to face the Canucks on Monday. Not an easy schedule… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 4, 2025

The Habs will not hold practice today. So we will have to wait to find out the identity of the starting goalie (Dobes?), as well as the status of Laine (flu), Savard (injured), and Pezzetta. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 4, 2025

