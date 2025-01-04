Top-4: Leon Draisaitl scores his 28th goal of the season already.Mathis Therrien
GWG tonight for Draisaitl gives him 28 — a five-goal lead on rest of the NHL https://t.co/8em5phsPCl
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 4, 2025
Leon Draisaitl 2024/25 so far
– Leads the league in goals
– 9 Game winning goals
– 21 even strength goals and 41 even strength points
– 5 goals ahead of 2nd place in the league
– Elite defensively this year
– 56% on the faceoff
– Been Edmonton best player by far pic.twitter.com/sVVU216KIv
— Dyl (@dhockey13) January 4, 2025
To everyone’s surprise, the Nashville Predators are having a disastrous season.
JUICE
Juuse Saros collects his fourth @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/QqlOwbxZy6
— NHL (@NHL) January 4, 2025
Brandon Saad has his first hatty with the @StLouisBlues!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/CxfymYflXS
— NHL (@NHL) January 4, 2025
The Panthers pull back the W as Spencer Knight denies Sidney Crosby and Reinhart/Lundell both pot it in the shootout pic.twitter.com/P9qI6J4SX5
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 4, 2025
Friday night’s five-game slate concluded with Juuse Saros recording a shutout during the @PredsNHL’s win over Vancouver on the road.#NHLStats: https://t.co/abS4RzzbQN pic.twitter.com/qdDD2fxK5h
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 4, 2025
