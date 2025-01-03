The Blackhawks stop the CH’s winning streak at three.Raphael Simard
The CH lineup for this visit to Chicago. Pezzetta replaces Laine on the right wing of the Dach line.
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Newhook-Dach-Pezzetta
Anderson-Dvorak-Gallagher
Heineman-Evans-Armia
Hutson-Matheson
Guhle-Carrier
Xhekaj-Struble
Montembeault
Dobes
— J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) January 4, 2025
#Blackhawks lines & pairings vs. #GoHabsGo, per @BenPopeCST:
Bertuzzi-Bedard-Mikheyev
Hall-Dickinson-Foligno
Dach-Nazar-Teravainen
Maroon-Donato-Smith
Kaiser-Jones
Vlasic-Crevier
Allan-Brodie
Soderblom
Kurashev & Reichel are the healthy scratches.
— Talkin’ Hawkey (@TalkinHawkey) January 4, 2025
Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble, who took David Savard’s place, received minor penalties on the same play.
Bertuzzi makes the CH pay for their indiscipline pic.twitter.com/acL9RYNQrZ
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 4, 2025
Arber Xhekaj and Patrick Maroon drop the gloves!
: RDS pic.twitter.com/HGB4WDChaT
— RDS (@RDSca) January 4, 2025
And our first goal of 2025 goes to…
And our first goal of 2025 goes to…
COLE#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/DO6YQ23rsD
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 4, 2025
Nick Foligno redirects Wyatt Kaiser’s shot-pass from the point for his 9th goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ygbwOAX6tS
— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 4, 2025
He doubled his team’s lead.
The good old Pat Maroon doubles the Blackhawks’ lead pic.twitter.com/dSdzSXJgDp
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 4, 2025
Emil Heineman’s goal (tonight) pic.twitter.com/slycxnLvow
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) January 4, 2025
Martin St-Louis’ crew will be in action again tomorrow in Colorado.
Overtime
– Nice photo.
Kirby Dach with his younger brother Colton pic.twitter.com/8bQJzhoKH8
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 4, 2025
– They must be laughing about Canada.
[probably something in Czech]
[insert something in czech]#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/E9Pv7Cbju4
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 4, 2025
– Captain Crunch.
Captain Crunch #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TT3DTTw6d4
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 4, 2025