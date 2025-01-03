The Blackhawks stop the CH’s winning streak at three.

The CH lineup for this visit to Chicago. Pezzetta replaces Laine on the right wing of the Dach line. Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Newhook-Dach-Pezzetta

Anderson-Dvorak-Gallagher

Heineman-Evans-Armia Hutson-Matheson

Guhle-Carrier

Xhekaj-Struble Montembeault

Dobes — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) January 4, 2025

After the victory in Vegas, the CH was back in action tonight in Chicago.They were looking to extend their winning streak to four.Here are the lineups:From the beginning of the game, Montreal showed signs of indiscipline.

Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble, who took David Savard’s place, received minor penalties on the same play.

Bertuzzi makes the CH pay for their indiscipline pic.twitter.com/acL9RYNQrZ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 4, 2025

Arber Xhekaj and Patrick Maroon drop the gloves! : RDS pic.twitter.com/HGB4WDChaT — RDS (@RDSca) January 4, 2025

And our first goal of 2025 goes to… And our first goal of 2025 goes to… COLE#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/DO6YQ23rsD — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 4, 2025

Nick Foligno redirects Wyatt Kaiser’s shot-pass from the point for his 9th goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ygbwOAX6tS — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 4, 2025

The Blackhawks obviously took advantage of this great opportunity to score. Tyler Bertuzzi opened the scoring.After the goal, Xhekaj avenged his penalty by dropping the gloves against Patrick Maroon.He took him down rather easily.At the end of the period, the visitors equalized through Cole Caufield.He was left alone in front of the net. He became the first player on the team since Max Pacioretty to score 20 goals in four consecutive seasons.In the middle of the second period, as both teams exchanged chances, the Hawks took the lead again.Nick Foligno was credited with the goal.At the beginning of the third period, Maroon dealt a blow to the CH.

He doubled his team’s lead.

The good old Pat Maroon doubles the Blackhawks’ lead pic.twitter.com/dSdzSXJgDp — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 4, 2025

But Emil Heineman scored a beautiful goal on the power play a few moments later.His 10th of the season.However, it was not enough, as Montreal not only failed to score another goal, but Foligno netted his second goal of the game.Final score: 4-2 Chicago. Montreal still directed 40 shots on goal.

Martin St-Louis’ crew will be in action again tomorrow in Colorado.

Overtime

– Nice photo.

Kirby Dach with his younger brother Colton pic.twitter.com/8bQJzhoKH8 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 4, 2025

– They must be laughing about Canada.

– Captain Crunch.