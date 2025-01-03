Skip to content
News

The Blackhawks stop the CH’s winning streak at three.

 Raphael Simard
The Blackhawks stop the CH’s winning streak at three.
After the victory in Vegas, the CH was back in action tonight in Chicago.

They were looking to extend their winning streak to four.

Here are the lineups:

From the beginning of the game, Montreal showed signs of indiscipline.

Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble, who took David Savard’s place, received minor penalties on the same play.

The Blackhawks obviously took advantage of this great opportunity to score. Tyler Bertuzzi opened the scoring.

After the goal, Xhekaj avenged his penalty by dropping the gloves against Patrick Maroon.

He took him down rather easily.

At the end of the period, the visitors equalized through Cole Caufield.

He was left alone in front of the net. He became the first player on the team since Max Pacioretty to score 20 goals in four consecutive seasons.

In the middle of the second period, as both teams exchanged chances, the Hawks took the lead again.

Nick Foligno was credited with the goal.

At the beginning of the third period, Maroon dealt a blow to the CH.

He doubled his team’s lead.

But Emil Heineman scored a beautiful goal on the power play a few moments later.

His 10th of the season.

However, it was not enough, as Montreal not only failed to score another goal, but Foligno netted his second goal of the game.

Final score: 4-2 Chicago. Montreal still directed 40 shots on goal.

Martin St-Louis’ crew will be in action again tomorrow in Colorado.


Overtime

– Nice photo.

– They must be laughing about Canada.

– Captain Crunch.

