First challenge successfully completed for Cayden Primeau in Laval

First challenge successfully completed for Cayden Primeau in LavalRaphael Simard
This was Cayden Primeau’s first game in Laval this season, and he performed well. He made 26 saves on 27 shots.
He didn’t look good, let’s be honest.
REBOUND RÄTS pic.twitter.com/HMKsNrouoq
I’m happy with this game, and I hope he is too. He needs to regain his confidence.
Pascal Vincent’s team will be back in action tomorrow as they face the same Canucks. Connor Hughes should be in net.
Don’t expect to see as many executives in Laval: there are World Junior Championship games on the schedule.
In brief
– At least Michael Hage shone.
Loss for Michigan despite two points from Michael Hagehttps://t.co/VaokzAnwGy
– Victory for the Lions.
VICTORY!! The Lions start the year 2025 strong!
The final score is brought to you by @fromagerievictoria! pic.twitter.com/t6eg15UGzj
– Two assists for Bryan Rust.
https://t.co/VXTEE3V8ph pic.twitter.com/auqreoFQpW
– He protects his teammate.
Nathan Walker checks Travis Hamonic who goes down— Cole Reinhardt steps in to drop the gloves pic.twitter.com/marcCSc0So
– He has many lives.
Kaapo Kakko thriving with Kraken in expanded role after Rangers tenure ended with trade https://t.co/WOnvkK5n5E pic.twitter.com/oGESUiH0GX
