First challenge successfully completed for Cayden Primeau in Laval

The Canadiens were in action, but their farm team was as well. In front of three executives , the Rocket faced the Canucks and aimed to end a two-game losing streak.

This was Cayden Primeau’s first game in Laval this season, and he performed well. He made 26 saves on 27 shots.

It was after 19 shots that the American allowed his first goal.

He didn’t look good, let’s be honest.

For the rest of the game, he was on fire, stopping breakaways, two-on-ones, and several good chances from the opponents.

I’m happy with this game, and I hope he is too. He needs to regain his confidence.

Laval ultimately won in overtime thanks to a goal from Laurent Dauphin.

Pascal Vincent’s team will be back in action tomorrow as they face the same Canucks. Connor Hughes should be in net.

Don’t expect to see as many executives in Laval: there are World Junior Championship games on the schedule.

In brief

– At least Michael Hage shone.

– Victory for the Lions.

– Two assists for Bryan Rust.

– He protects his teammate.

– He has many lives.