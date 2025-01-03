Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Patrik Laine and David Savard will miss tonight’s game.

 Raphael Simard
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Patrik Laine and David Savard will miss tonight’s game.
Credit: This morning, it was announced that a decision regarding David Savard’s participation for tonight’s game would be made just moments before the match. It is now confirmed: the Quebecer will not be part of the game. The same goes for Patrik Laine (flu). Michael Pezzetta will rejoin the lineup, therefore. Forward Patrik Laine (flu-like symptoms) […]

This morning, it was announced that a decision regarding David Savard’s participation for tonight’s game would be made just moments before the match.

It is now confirmed: the Quebecer will not be part of the game.

The same goes for Patrik Laine (flu). Michael Pezzetta will rejoin the lineup, therefore.

Pez will therefore play his first game since October 27.

He should be happy to take part in a game, himself.

As for Laine and Savard, we should not expect a long absence. After all, the flu doesn’t take too long to heal, and even if he is injured in the upper body, Savard is a tough guy, and there were still hopes that he would participate in tonight’s game against the Blackhawks.

Tomorrow, the Canadiens will be in Colorado to face the Avalanche. Will the two absentees from tonight be in uniform?

Stay tuned.


Overtime

Besides Pezzetta, Jayden Struble will be in the lineup, replacing Savard.

And in goal, there are no changes: Samuel Montembeault will get a third consecutive start. We expect to see Jakub Dobes tomorrow against Nathan MacKinnon and his crew.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content