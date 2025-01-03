Patrik Laine and David Savard will miss tonight’s game.Raphael Simard
This morning, it was announced that a decision regarding David Savard’s participation for tonight’s game would be made just moments before the match.
Forward Patrik Laine (flu-like symptoms) and defenseman David Savard (upper body) will not face the Blackhawks tonight in Chicago. Michael Pezzetta and Jayden Struble will be in uniform for the game.
As for Laine and Savard, we should not expect a long absence. After all, the flu doesn’t take too long to heal, and even if he is injured in the upper body, Savard is a tough guy, and there were still hopes that he would participate in tonight’s game against the Blackhawks.