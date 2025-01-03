Skip to content
Advanced statistics favored Canada, according to Dave Cameron.

 Raphael Simard
Credit: Getty Images
The big topic in Canadian sports news today is undoubtedly the collapse of Hockey Canada at the World Junior Championship.

For the second consecutive year, the Canadians bowed out in the semi-finals against the Czech Republic, a mirror image of the elimination in 2024… literally.

The Czech Republic led by two goals, Canada equalized, and the Czech Republic scored in the dying moments. In short, two heartbreaking defeats for our favorites, and it’s going to take a change. After all, we need talent, not just role players.

Ah, but I have the perfect excuse: advanced statistics LIED.

According to Dave Cameron, who I dare hope won’t be there next year, the statistics showed that his team did enough to win every game.

Yeah, but unfortunately, advanced statistics don’t play on the ice. They can say anything, but if you lose the game, you lose the game. You absolutely cannot rely on advanced statistics in a one-and-a-half-week tournament.

C’mon.

Today, all the podcasts in Quebec talked about this tournament. Many said it wasn’t the players’ fault, but rather the leadership. After all, they are the ones who put this team together and ignored the likes of Beckett Sennecke, Zayne Parekh, Michael Misa, and Carter Yakemchuk.

I must say I have nothing against Cole Beaudoin, Easton Cowan, and company, but they really had a terrible tournament. It was tough for them, and they were not at the level needed.

The team construction really needs to be reviewed, and as Grant McCagg pointed out well on the podcast The Sick Podcast – Draftcast, no other team would have left so much talent on the table. He compared the Canadian team to one of the American teams from recent years. He asked us to imagine that American team without Matthew Boldy, Cam York, Trevor Zegras, and Cole Caufield. That’s pretty much Canada this year.

At least, the person responsible for this monumental failure didn’t hide. No, he’s not called “the post that injured Matthew Schaefer,” he’s not called “advanced statistics,” he’s called Scott Salmond.


In brief

– Speaking of Team Canada’s excuses.

– He must be relieved.

– Well done.

