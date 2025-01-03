Three general managers at the Rocket game

The Canadiens will be in action tonight. For the occasion, Samuel Montembeault and the team will face the Chicago Blackhawks.The Rocket is also in action. Earlier this evening, they will play against the Abbotsford Canucks.

And why are we going to follow this game with much attention? Because three NHL general managers will be present. Kyle Dubas (Penguins), Bill Armstrong (Utah), and Don Sweeney (Bruins) will be at Place Bell to watch the players from the Rocket’s affiliate and the Canucks.

Three NHL GMs will attend the Rocket’s game against Abbotsford tonight: Kyle Dubas, Bill Armstrong, and Don Sweeney. This is quite special. I don’t remember seeing so many important executives present at one time for a game at Place Bell. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 3, 2025

Well, it’s easy to make connections with Laval. Perhaps players will be traded when Kent Hughes clears his roster to win a Stanley Cup in 2025 (not).

More seriously, Cayden Primeau will be in net and even though he wasn’t claimed off waivers a few days ago, some teams might want to see him in action. After all, if he regains his confidence, he could help teams in the NHL.

We’ve seen some flashes from him in the big league…

Do the Penguins, Bruins, and Utah club need reinforcements in net? But if they were really interested, I don’t think claiming the American for $890,000 would have been a big risk.

It’s worth noting that the visitors are also interesting to watch. Increasingly, Canucks players are being linked with trade rumors, and some general managers would certainly like to see the affiliate players to propose a little package to Patrick Allvin.

There are several reasons for the presence of NHL GMs at Place Bell for a AHL game. The most plausible: they were all in Ottawa for the World Championship and since Laval is 2.5 hours from Canadian Tire Centre and no U20 games are on the schedule tonight, they might have decided to continue their hockey trip in Quebec…

In Brief

