Ivan Demidov: two goals in the first half, including the most beautiful goal of his season.

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ivan Demidov: two goals in the first half, including the most beautiful goal of his season.
I have a crazy concept for you. Are you ready?

If you put a talented player like Ivan Demidov in a position to succeed and give him confidence, he will reward his coaches by being productive and doing great things on the ice.

We saw him in the last SKA game on the first line… and today, it’s still the case.

Against CSKA, the Canadiens’ prospect had fun right from the first period. He first opened the scoring before netting his team’s second goal. All this in about half a period.

Here is his second goal – and his 12th of the season.

I wanted to save the first goal for last as it is the cherry on top. In my eyes, it is undoubtedly the most beautiful goal scored by the Canadiens’ prospect this season.

It’s the type of goal that explains why the CH likes him so much and why he could quickly become the most talented player of the Canadiens as soon as he sets foot in Montreal.

Obviously, we know he is always one mistake away from being punished by his coach since he does not want to sign long-term with SKA. But right now, everything is going well for the Russian.

Good for the CH, who should count on him for the upcoming season.


