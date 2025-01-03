Ivan Demidov: two goals in the first half, including the most beautiful goal of his season.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
We saw him in the last SKA game on the first line… and today, it’s still the case.
Set for CSKA!
Zavragin (Moisevich)
Nikishin, Zaitsev – I. Demidov, Bardakov, Plotnikov
Karpukhin, DeAngelo – Akolzin, Grigorenko, Khairullin
Yudin, Sapego – Gritsyuk, Andronov, Tolchinsky
Galenyuk – Alistrov, Korotky, Polyakov, Kuzmin (13th forward)#hcSKA pic.twitter.com/tu61vLmiPa
— SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) January 3, 2025
Against CSKA, the Canadiens’ prospect had fun right from the first period. He first opened the scoring before netting his team’s second goal. All this in about half a period.
Here is his second goal – and his 12th of the season.
Ivan Demidov second goal of the game. His 12th of the year…#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TCFeIOKySn
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 3, 2025
I wanted to save the first goal for last as it is the cherry on top. In my eyes, it is undoubtedly the most beautiful goal scored by the Canadiens’ prospect this season.
It’s the type of goal that explains why the CH likes him so much and why he could quickly become the most talented player of the Canadiens as soon as he sets foot in Montreal.
A Crazy Goal by Ivan Demidov… «BEAUTY»
Demidov his 11th of the season. WOW#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/zUbb5C1UyD
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 3, 2025
In Brief
– Yes.
« When the Canadian team decides to be picky and act smarter than everyone else, the result is no medals! » – @renlavoietva
Your opinion? @datgregtho #canada #wjc #hockey pic.twitter.com/20OgRV05rv
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 3, 2025
– The Lightning is still the model to follow.
Are people sleeping on the Tampa Bay Lightning? After a dramatic offseason, their contention window still remains open.
“I still think they’re the gold standard,” says Panthers GM Bill Zito.
My latest for @TheAthletic https://t.co/nDnUGCcxKy
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 3, 2025
– Here is another one to watch.
This Michael Hage kid is pretty talented but apparently he wasn’t deemed good enough to make “mighty” Team Canada at the World Juniors
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 3, 2025